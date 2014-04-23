New Poll Proves Conservatives Haven't Abandoned Their Unskewing Ways

You'd never know it given the timbre of political news coverage these days, but Democratic incumbents in the Senate are actually doing pretty well in poll averages, even in tough states like Arkansas.

That won't necessarily hold, and polling this far out probably doesn't tell us anything terribly useful about state-wide elections anyway, particularly in states with ongoing primaries. Other caveats apply as well. But if it does hold, conservatives are prepared to respond with equanimity and a recalibrated political strategy another months-long poll unskewing temper tantrum.

I assume this based on the right's reaction to a New York Times/Kaiser Family Foundation poll that shows Democrats holding their own in swing states, and enjoying a commanding lead in Arkansas specifically.

Let me start by noting that absent a scandal or some other exogenous event, I'd be really surprised if Mark Pryor ends up defeating Tom Cotton by 10 points. But conservatives rushed straight to the internals to discredit the poll in almost exactly the same way they unskewed the 2012 polls to show Romney doing much better than he actually was.