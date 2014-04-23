A Rock Star's Brother Made A Documentary. What It Says About Sibling Rivalry.

“We tend to think of the family as this marvelously shared environment, and it’s not,” says Sulloway, a psychology professor at the University of California at Berkeley. Siblings become increasingly dissimilar as they compete to find their own niche within a family. To differentiate themselves, siblings go through a process called “deidentification,” in which they develop opposing personality traits. As Sulloway put it an essay for the academic anthology “The Evolution of Personality and Individual Differences,” as one child becomes introverted, over time, the other child becomes more extroverted. This is part of a conscious decision on the part of the siblings to differentiate themselves, making it harder for parents to compare their kids directly. Sulloway compares siblings to the finches chronicled by Charles Darwin. Only in this case they’re competing for parental affection and a special role within the family, not for grub on the Galápagos.

Of course, regardless of their attempted uniqueness, siblings will be compared to each other. A sibling is an obvious point of reference for any type of character assessment; look at the attention given to the differences between Prince William and Prince Harry (note the CNN headline “Cheeky Prince Harry vs dull brother Wills”). And to a certain extent, sibling differentiation has always been conventional wisdom—a variation of the birth-order-as-personality-driver thesis. Firstborns, Sulloway writes in Born to Rebel, are more correlated with traits that lend power and authority; they tend to be more socially dominant, ambitious, but yet still more defensive. Laterborns are known to be more rebellious, unconventional, and agreeable.

Yet while competition between siblings is a key determinant in personality development, a sibling’s role as an ally and advocate plays a large role in their development as well. “What happens with siblings is that they spend their lives competing with each other but they teach each other as well,” says Melissa Tafoya, an associate professor at La Sierra University. “Sibling relationships in particular are in constant, simultaneous love and hate. … That kind of simultaneous affection and support goes hand in hand with competition, conflict, and aggression.” In her 2012 study, Tafoya describes these concurrent emotions as “emotional ambivalence,” a way of experiencing relationships that is unique to siblings. “A hallmark of sibling relationships is that hostility and criticism are often accompanied by attachment and praise,” she writes.