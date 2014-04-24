ML: This is interesting. Eric Hunsader, at Nanex (which provides market data), has been good about identifying anomalies in the marketplace, and he tells me that in fact what is going on is a direct violation of regulations. He sent me this clause about how exchanges are not supposed to supply faster feeds for money than they do to the marketplace as a whole. So he argues everything that is going on is illegal. But it’s a subtle form of fraud because the SEC has been aware the whole time and has condoned it.

IC: There was a Wall Street Journal editorial that I guess was in part a response to your book. One of the points was that the regulators had allowed and even made the system, and so blaming Wall Street wasn’t fair.

ML: I agree with some of that. The problem is that the SEC is divided. Many people there are quite hostile to what has been going on but are not able to get any action from the political people above them. But it is true that as an institution it has indulged this, and it is not like they are ignorant. Having said that, the heroes of my book have been telling people at the SEC things they don’t know. But it is rather unfair to start throwing people in jail for things the SEC said was okay to do.