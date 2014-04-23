Now Republicans Are Upset Obamacare Doesn't Help More People

As a description of the law’s impact—and criticism of its limited reach—this is a perfectly reasonable point. Notwithstanding the good news on enrollment, it remains to be seen whether the number of people without insurance will fall by as much as the official analysts have predicted. Even if it does, many more people will remain uninsured: According to the Congressional Budget Office, there will still be 31 million uninsured people by 2025, once the law has taken full effect. It would be even more (56 million) without the law, but that’s still a large population with no protection from medical bills. Nobody knows that better than the law’s supporters, many of whom continue to fight for more ambitious and generous efforts to help the un- (and under-) insured.

But to hear that criticism from the likes of McCarthy is a bit much. Remember, House Republicans have voted to repeal Obamacare 50 times. They have voted on serious Obamacare alternatives exactly zero times. They haven’t even made a serious attempt to get a bill out of committee, let alone hold a floor debate. A few Republican lawmakers have crafted proposals on their own, as have some conservative intellectuals. But GOP leaders have made it very clear they want nothing to do with these plans.

In addition, a major reason the Affordable Care Act isn’t reaching more people is that Republicans have done their best to limit the law’s reach—primarily, by blocking expansions of Medicaid in states where conservative Republicans hold sway. You’ve probably heard all about this by now, particularly if you read my colleague Alec MacGillis. If not, however, you can just read the very same article that McCarthy’s tweet highlights. It’s right there in the text: