Maybe Those Obamacare Plan Cancellations Weren't As Bad As You've Heard

"Five million people lost their coverage around the country." That quote comes from John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Republican Party Committee. But if you’ve heard Republicans and their allies make the case against Obamacare, then you’ve inevitably heard some version of this. In some tellings, the number is 6 million. In others, it’s just “millions.” But it’s always a reference to the same thing: People who buy coverage on their own, rather than through employers, and who learned last year that carriers were cancelling existing plans because those policies didn’t live up to Obmacare’s coverage standards.

Sometimes conservatives cite this figure as proof that, on net, the number of Americans with insurance will decline because of the Affordable Care Act. That’s almost certainly not true, as a recent series of surveys have shown. But sometimes these critics settle for a less audacious claim—that most of the people who got cancellation notices are worse off because of the law. That argument has also been highly suspect, for reasons a new study makes clear.

The study, which appears online at the journal Health Affairs, is by Benjamin Sommers, an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. Using data from the Census Brueau's Survey of Income Program and Participation, or SIPP, Sommers found that, historically, the non-group insurance has tended to have lots of churn.

In English, that means few people hold onto non-group policies for very long—typically, it’s just a transitional phase, while they are between jobs that provide insurance directly. In the sample that Sommers examined, the number of people who still had the same policy after just four months was already less than than two-thirds; after one year, it was down to 42 percent; after two years, it was down to 27 percent. Generally people who lost their non-group policies simply picked up coverage through new employers, though some ended up with public insurance, different non-group policies, or without any insurance at all. The turnover was highest among younger people and members of minority groups.