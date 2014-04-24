Maybe Those Obamacare Plan Cancellations Weren't As Bad As You've Heard

Some adults in this age range with nongroup coverage will experience premium increases due to the ACA. However, most of them will qualify for lower premiums due to tax credits, and many of them will experience even larger declines in total out-of-pocket spending because of reduced cost-sharing requirements. Thus, true “sticker shock” is the exception rather than the rule for younger adults in this rapidly changing market.

Sommers is a part-time adviser to the Department of Health and Human Services. And I’m in no position, at least right now, to render a judgment on the intellectual quality of his work. But his study echoes earlier analysis from experts at the Kaiser Family Foundation and from the Urban Institute, each of which noted the same basic facts: The non-group market is extremely unstable, which means few people keep the same policies for long, and the availability of large tax credits for buying insurance should offset premium increases for many and possibly most people who already had coverage. A report by the minority staff of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, led by ranking Democrat Henry Waxman, came to similar conclusions.

As with every aspect of the Obamacare debate, it’s difficult to be certain, let alone precise, about the law's financial impact on individuals and the population as a whole. It will take months and probably years to sort out the data, and even then there will some difficult, contentious debates over what people really want and need. But this latest study confirms what previous studies have shown: Lots of people who lost old policies are no worse off for the change. That makes a big difference, particularly when it seems so many more people are benefitting.