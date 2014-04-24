Conservatives Hold the Line, Offer Weak Defense of Racist Rancher As Martyr for Liberty

"I very strongly suspect that most of the men who died at the Alamo held a great many views that I would find repugnant," he wrote in an email to TPM. "[W]e remember them for other reasons."

Setting aside the weirdly worshipful language, it's perfectly fair to note that the rightness or wrongness of Bundy's cause doesn't turn on his opinions about black people. It also doesn't turn, as Williamson puts it, on whether "the federal government's acting as an absentee landlord for nine-tenths of the state of Nevada."

It turns on the peculiar conservative metaphysics of taxation and subsidization. Bundy should be paying the feds, but he's not, and for now they're not stopping him. But let's imagine that Bundy started paying his fees and then the federal government turned around and sold the land to a wealthy black person who decided to jack up fees by 1000 percent, to the market rate. I guess at that point Williamson would relent and say Bundy must put up or shut up. As much as conservatives mythologize the struggling old western rancher, they value the distinction between public and private land even more, and would never argue that Cliven Bundy's within his rights to trespass upon another rancher's property and feed his cattle without paying the required fee.