Michael Pineda’s Foul Ball

During Wednesday night's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, a young New York Yankees pitcher, Michael Pineda, was discovered to have pine tar smeared on his neck. He was presumably using the substance to help him grip the ball in the 51-degree, humid night air.

By itself, no big deal: At any given moment, any number of players on any number of teams are doing small, illicit things, such as stealing the catcher’s signs from second base, in order to gain a competitive edge. Putting pine tar on the ball is a violation—“The pitcher shall not apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball,” Major League Baseball’s rulebook intones—but it’s a broadly accepted practice. (For most baseball fans, “pine tar” conjures an image of hitters using too much on their bats in order to get a better grip; most notoriously, George Brett was accused of this in what became known as the Pine Tar Game of 1983.)

The difference is that Pineda had already been caught using pine tar. Two weeks ago. Also against Boston. But in that instance, the pine tar was in a more discreet location: the palm of his right hand. “I became aware of it in the fourth inning through the video that someone had seen,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after that game. “And then, when he came back out for the fifth inning, it looked, based on where it was told to me it was located, it looked like the palm of his right hand was clean.”

Last night, the tar was in clearer view, smeared across Pineda's neck. This brazenness led Farrell to issue a complaint during Wednesday night’s game, which led to Pineda’s ejection in the second inning and a 10-game suspension. On Baseball Twitter and among fans, it is Topic A, revealing the quirky and oddly touching nature of what Jason Turbow used for the title of his recent book: The Baseball Codes. It was Pineda’s ostentation, not his cheating, that crossed the line. Turbow wrote Thursday that "John Farrell seems to be viewing it similarly to the way many in the game approach opponents stealing signs from the basepaths: It’s hardly egregious, and every team does it to some degree—but when you’re caught, you have to stop … or at least make it less obvious.”