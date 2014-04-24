Michael Pineda’s Foul Ball

The difference is that Pineda had already been caught using pine tar. Two weeks ago. Also against Boston. But in that instance, the pine tar was in a more discreet location: the palm of his right hand. “I became aware of it in the fourth inning through the video that someone had seen,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after that game. “And then, when he came back out for the fifth inning, it looked, based on where it was told to me it was located, it looked like the palm of his right hand was clean.”

Last night, the tar was in clearer view, smeared across Pineda's neck. This brazenness led Farrell to issue a complaint during Wednesday night’s game, which led to Pineda’s ejection in the second inning and a 10-game suspension. On Baseball Twitter and among fans, it is Topic A, revealing the quirky and oddly touching nature of what Jason Turbow used for the title of his recent book: The Baseball Codes. It was Pineda’s ostentation, not his cheating, that crossed the line. Turbow wrote Thursday that "John Farrell seems to be viewing it similarly to the way many in the game approach opponents stealing signs from the basepaths: It’s hardly egregious, and every team does it to some degree—but when you’re caught, you have to stop … or at least make it less obvious.”

The teams seem to be taking that position. After Pineda used pine tar the first time, in a Yankees win on April 10, a couple Red Sox players gave quotes to the effect that they did not care; it just so happens that two Red Sox pitchers, Clay Buchholz and Jon Lester, have been accused of monkeying with their balls, which may have been why Farrell did not raise a stink during the first Pineda game. After Wednesday night’s game, however, the word from the Red Sox was that it was unacceptable, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called the episode “embarassing.” (After the game, Pineda himself fessed up, whereas after the April 10 game he had claimed the substance on his palm was dirt.)