John McCain Compared Putin to Hitler, But No One Noticed

Several weeks ago, Hillary Clinton compared Vladimir Putin's actions in Crimea to Adolf Hitler's aggression in the 1930s. Clinton was criticized for this comparison, but she wasn't saying that Putin and Hitler were the same. Rather, she was saying their behavior—i.e. invading other countries—had some similarities.

Well, that sort of comparison doesn't sit well with John McCain. And that's because he thinks it is too kind to Putin. The subject came up on 'Charlie Rose' on Wednesday night. McCain's comparison, as you will see below, went well beyond Clinton's comments. After McCain brought up Hitler, Rose mentioned Clinton and clarified her remarks, saying that she was not actually comparing Putin to Hitler. "I will compare him to Hitler," McCain responded. (This part of the segment begins at the 26:49 mark.)