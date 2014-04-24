Obama Has Not Kept His Promise to Enforce Net Neutrality

Wheeler, a former telecommunications industry lobbyist, has claimed that the reports of the proposed new rules contain a “great deal of misinformation.” Wheeler and the FCC say they are proposing to reinstate the older 2010 net neutrality ruling by the FCC that the D.C. Appeals Court struck down this January. This new proposal would merely use language that was acceptable to the court. "The Notice proposes the reinstatement of the Open Internet concepts by the Commission in 2010,” the FCC announced on its blog today.

The 2010 ruling was plagued by loopholes—it didn’t apply, for instance, to wireless transmission—but it did ban “unreasonable discrimination in transmitting lawful network traffic.” But in Verizon v. FCC, the court specifically struck down the FCC’s right to ban discrimination. The court relied on the FCC’s own ruling in 2002, under Republican chair Michael Powell, that broadband was an “information service” and not a “common carrier” like the telephone that was barred from discriminating. (Powell is now chairman of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association.)

In responding to the court decision, Wheeler had three choices: he could appeal; he could propose to the commissioners that they redefine broadband as a common carrier; or he could introduce some hallucinatory formulation that seemed to suggest he was retaining the power to stop discrimination, but that the court, which would know better, would allow to stand. The only choice that would have respected the public interest would have been to repeal Powell’s ruling. Wheeler’s predecessor Julius Genachowski proposed doing that five years ago, but facing an outcry from industry, backed down. Wheeler, too, has decided to avoid a fight with industry. He has chosen the third alternative—hallucinatory wording.