Obama Has Not Kept His Promise to Enforce Net Neutrality

Imagine for a moment that normal telephone lines were afflicted with static, and that when your office called you, you had difficulty making out what the person on the other end was saying, and imagine that the telephone companies started offering a static-free service for a large sum that only the big telemarketers could afford, so that when Visa called you to offer you a new deal on your credit card, you could hear them clearly. That would be pretty awful, wouldn't it? Under Federal Communications Commission law, a common carrier like the telephone company can’t do that. Yet that is exactly the kind of the thing that could start happening on the Internet over the next decade if the FCC adopts the standards that its chairman Thomas Wheeler is circulating among the agency’s commissioners.

According to several news reports—and to a telecom lobbyist who has discussed the proposals with FCC staff—Wheeler is proposing that internet providers, led by Comcast, which hopes to swallow up Time Warner, be allowed to offer faster and better transmission to content providers such as Comcast’s NBC, who are willing and able to pay a premium. That would allow larger firms to overpower smaller ones and to stifle innovative startups. In current lingo, the FCC would violate the principle of net neutrality.

Wheeler, a former telecommunications industry lobbyist, has claimed that the reports of the proposed new rules contain a “great deal of misinformation.” Wheeler and the FCC say they are proposing to reinstate the older 2010 net neutrality ruling by the FCC that the D.C. Appeals Court struck down this January. This new proposal would merely use language that was acceptable to the court. "The Notice proposes the reinstatement of the Open Internet concepts by the Commission in 2010,” the FCC announced on its blog today.

The 2010 ruling was plagued by loopholes—it didn’t apply, for instance, to wireless transmission—but it did ban “unreasonable discrimination in transmitting lawful network traffic.” But in Verizon v. FCC, the court specifically struck down the FCC’s right to ban discrimination. The court relied on the FCC’s own ruling in 2002, under Republican chair Michael Powell, that broadband was an “information service” and not a “common carrier” like the telephone that was barred from discriminating. (Powell is now chairman of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association.)