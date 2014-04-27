Why Are Americans More Accepting of Gays and Lesbians Than Bisexuals and Cross-Dressers?

There are many misconceptions about cross-dressers. Many assume them to be gay, but the majority—some surveys say almost 90 percent—are heterosexual. Most do not live their lives as women, but dress up only occasionally, once a month or less. While some derive sexual arousal from cross-dressing, most of these men associate dressing up with a sense of relaxation and stress-relief. A great deal of cross-dressers are not out to their friends and family; some don’t even tell their significant others, and don't see the point in doing so.

So why do these men remain in the closet? Perhaps because the stigma remains so strong. While the American Psychiatric Association removed all forms of homosexuality from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders back in 1987, “transvestism” was listed there until 2010. Even in the most recent DSM, cross-dressing is listed as a “paraphilic disorder”—something that should be treated if the person feels “personal distress about their interest.”

Cross-dressers aren't the only members of the LGBT spectrum who trail gays and lesbians in social acceptance: As a recent piece in The New York Times Magazine showed, bisexuals face constant biphobia and even struggle to scientifically prove that bisexuality exists. Despite a greater number of Americans claiming to be bisexual than either gay or lesbian, far more bisexuals are in the closet than their LG counterparts. Straight people have more negative attitudes towards bisexuals than gays and lesbians. These factors have led theorists to coin the phrase “bisexual erasure”: The idea that our society systematically ignores and dismisses bisexual identity.

There's a relentless strain of intolerance here, and one has to question what its roots are. What is it about bisexuals and cross-dressers that make so many people uncomfortable? It can't simply be their refusal to adhere to heteronormativity, as gays and lesbians don't adhere to it either. Perhaps we simply have to give it more time—for a society that has only recently come to accept gay and lesbians, maybe we might have to wait a little longer to broaden our horizons even further.

And yet the persistence of these prejudices may lie less with issues of sexuality and more with our hangups about gender and our myopic attachment to binary categorizations. Isn't it curious that the conventional wisdom about bisexual men is that they are gay men who simply haven't come to terms with their sexuality, while most bisexual women are assumed to be straight women experimenting with other women? Doesn't this simply reinforce the idea that men are somehow the “superior” sex, if both bisexual men and women are “really” just attracted to men and haven't accepted it? It is hardly the hetero community alone that is guilty here. The notion that bisexuality is simply a stage for some men to discover their eventual homosexuality is commonly accepted among gay men as well. If bisexuals are going to be dismissed as cowardly, delusional, or simply experimenting, is it any wonder why so many decide not to share their proclivities with others?