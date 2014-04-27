Why Are Americans More Accepting of Gays and Lesbians Than Bisexuals and Cross-Dressers?

And yet the persistence of these prejudices may lie less with issues of sexuality and more with our hangups about gender and our myopic attachment to binary categorizations. Isn't it curious that the conventional wisdom about bisexual men is that they are gay men who simply haven't come to terms with their sexuality, while most bisexual women are assumed to be straight women experimenting with other women? Doesn't this simply reinforce the idea that men are somehow the “superior” sex, if both bisexual men and women are “really” just attracted to men and haven't accepted it? It is hardly the hetero community alone that is guilty here. The notion that bisexuality is simply a stage for some men to discover their eventual homosexuality is commonly accepted among gay men as well. If bisexuals are going to be dismissed as cowardly, delusional, or simply experimenting, is it any wonder why so many decide not to share their proclivities with others?

Similarly, while women who dress up as men in our culture are normally depicted as powerful or even erotic, men who dress up as women are either portrayed comically (Tootsie, Mrs. Doubtfire, the Medea films) or as psychotic villains (Dressed to Kill, Silence of the Lambs). Perhaps this is because women who dress up as men aren't seen as threatening; inherently thought to be subordinate to men in our culture, women aren't likely to change that power dynamic via their sartorial choices. But men dressing up as women is considered transgressive, a threat to accepted notions of heteronormativity and a reminder of our conflicted notions regarding gender equality. Judith Butler, a scholar on gender culture, explains in her study “Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity” that since gender is essentially constructed in our society through ritualized “performances” such as the way we dress, men who cross-dress are “breaking” the performance:

Performing one's gender wrong initiates a set of punishments both obvious and indirect, and performing it well provides the reassurance that there is an essentialism of gender identity after all. That this reassurance is so easily displaced by anxiety, that culture so readily punishes or marginalizes those who fail to perform the illusion of gender essentialism should be sign enough that on some level there is social knowledge that the truth or falsity of gender is only socially compelled.

It might be tempting to brush off these theories as something best left to academics. The bias against cross-dressers or bisexuals might seem insubstantial, especially since there are few if any laws specifically targeting their rights. Yet there are serious and unique public health concerns involved with marginalized and invisible communities. Both bi men and women experience depression, anxiety, self harm, and suicidal thinking at higher rates than gays and lesbians. As Zach Ford writes in ThinkProgress, studies show that people who hide their identities do not advance as far in their careers and are more likely to suffer from mental health issues, while those who come out are happier and have fewer mental health issues.