Republicans Asked for an Immigration Debate. Now They're Running From It.

It's worth remembering why members of Congress are expending so much energy on immigration to begin with. The immigration debate didn't start with Democrats trolling Republicans into being insensitive to immigrants. The point of all this was that Republicans wanted to do something proactive to rehabilitate their political standing with the very community that includes the people they're now pressuring Obama to deport. Immigrants who are likely to have U.S. citizens in their families. Immigrants whose votes Republicans would compete for in the distant future after they've completed a long path to citizenship.

That's part of the reason they've adopted this ham-fisted talking point about how they can't pass immigration reform because of Obama. If the issue's going to die, then conservative indifference or xenophobia can't be the culprit. They don't want the immigration debate that they asked for to end up exacerbating their existing political problems in these communities.

On this score, Speaker John Boehner did his party no favors by essentially admitting that his own GOP conference, and not Obama, is the key impediment to action.