More Evidence That Republicans Are Abandoning Obamacare Repeal

Despite the namecheck, Boehner's not even really promoting the "repeal and replace." He's admitting that the best conservatives can hope for is a phased regression toward something more GOP-friendly. Or perhaps "replace and repeal."

But if you don't believe me, check out his deputy Eric Cantor, who asserted the following in a five-page memo to GOP House members this afternoon.

"Building an America that Works requires that we … [r]eform our healthcare system by replacing Obamacare with policies that improve patient choice, access to doctors and hospitals, and lower costs." The word repeal appears nowhere in the entire document. The GOP platform has speciated, from "repeal" to "repeal and replace" and now "replace." They just happen to, you know, not have an alternative or anything close to one.