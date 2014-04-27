The Donald Sterling Controversy Lets Everyone Off Too Easily

In what is truly grotesque news, it appears that the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Donald Sterling, told a female friend, "It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people.” In reference to some of her Instagram postings, he added, “You don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” Quite clearly revealing that he cannot stay away from the subject, he continued, referencing Magic Johnson, “Don’t put him on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games. Yeah, it bothers me a lot that you want to promo, broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?”



The response from the NBA, which is in the midst of the most exciting first round of its playoffs in decades, has been swift. LeBron James and Magic Johnson have spoken out forcefully, and Commissioner Adam Silver is pledging to investigate. Obviously Sterling is entitled to defend himself, although his initial deny was awfully weak. It seems probable that he will not be owning an NBA team next season. (I urge people to listen to the entire disgusting, bizarre recording.)

Sterling has long been known as an atrocious NBA owner (although this year his team is quite good) and a rather unlovely character, but this tape is likely to destroy his reputation entirely, and rightfully so. But while the outrage over his comments is understandable and necessary, it also shines a light on an uncomfortable fact: society reacts much more forcefully to lone outbursts like Sterling's than larger, institutional racial problems.

To explain what I mean, here is a quote from a Forbes piece on Sterling, which goes into some of his history:

The laundry list of Sterling’s misdeeds include a housing discrimination lawsuit he settled for $2.7 million with the government where he was accused of not renting apartments to Hispanics and blacks. He was sued in 2006 by the Justice Department for allegations of housing discrimination in the Koreatown part of Los Angeles. Sterling was sued by longtime Clippers general manager Elgin Baylor for wrongful termination alleging racial and age discrimination after Baylor lost his job.

Now try this: