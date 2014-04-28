The Real Reason Conservatives Oppose Renewing Unemployment Insurance

If Vinik now wants to say that these liberal arguments were misguided, then so be it (and good for him). And if he wants some anecdotal “evidence” from PBS to be the “main liberal argument” for spending $25 billion taxpayer dollars on a program that, while its expiry might not have pushed the long-term unemployed back to work or out of the labor force, most certainty [sic] has proven utterly unable to remedy the United States’ long-term unemployment problem, then so be it. That’s a debate I bet most right-leaning pundits and Republican politicians would just love to have.

Yes, let’s have that debate—because it gets right to the heart of the real issues here, and the real injustice being done.

It’s true we don’t have data to show that cutting off benefits is affecting the economy overall, just as we don’t have data to show that people are dropping out of the labor force. We may get that data at some point—who knows. But it’s not there yet.

Even so, there’s a lot of very reliable research on the long-term unemployed—and what’s happening to them. We have, for example, studies showing that the long-term unemployed are systematically discriminated against in their job searches. Employers won’t consider their job applications even if they have the requisite experience. We have evidence that long-term unemployment leads to depression and other negative health effects. FiveThirtyEight’s Ben Casselman performed a regression using Current Population Survey data and found that the strongest indicator of whether an unemployed became long-term unemployed was when they lost their job. In other words, luck.