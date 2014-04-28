The Real Reason Conservatives Oppose Renewing Unemployment Insurance

The fight over renewing unemployment benefits is at a standstill—among lawmakers and, it would seem, among those of us writing about it in the media. One reason is that both left and right predicted a cutoff of benefits would drive down the rate of long-term unemployment. Liberals thought it would happen because people would give up and stop looking for work; conservatives thought it would happen because people would get motivated to find and take jobs they shirked before. But while benefits lapsed at the end of December, the long-term unemployed rate has held steady—meaning neither prediction has come true, at least so far.

This may sound familiar to you, because I wrote about this last week. In that post, I cited some anecdotal evidence—from a PBS Newshour series—that people who lost benefits were struggling just to get by. While anecdotes aren’t data, I noted, it was a sign that letting benefits expire was a bad thing. That provoked a response from The Federalist’s Scott Lincicome, who took a rather different view:

If Vinik now wants to say that these liberal arguments were misguided, then so be it (and good for him). And if he wants some anecdotal “evidence” from PBS to be the “main liberal argument” for spending $25 billion taxpayer dollars on a program that, while its expiry might not have pushed the long-term unemployed back to work or out of the labor force, most certainty [sic] has proven utterly unable to remedy the United States’ long-term unemployment problem, then so be it. That’s a debate I bet most right-leaning pundits and Republican politicians would just love to have.

Yes, let’s have that debate—because it gets right to the heart of the real issues here, and the real injustice being done.

It’s true we don’t have data to show that cutting off benefits is affecting the economy overall, just as we don’t have data to show that people are dropping out of the labor force. We may get that data at some point—who knows. But it’s not there yet.