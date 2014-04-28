An Open Letter to Everyone Who Says That Jamie Lannister Is Irredeemable

In a Twitter conversation I had last week with Slate critic Amanda Marcotte, she pointed out that many of the characters whom we believe to be “good” people perpetrate crimes due to survival instinct. And, in many cases, that’s true. Westeros is a kill or be killed kind of place. But that isn’t the entire truth. This week alone we saw one of "Game of Thrones"’s confirmed “heroines” follow a brave, just act of violence—enabling a slave rebellion—with a cruel, unnecessary act of bloodshed: crucifying 163 of the Masters. As Barristan Selmy pointed out to Daenerys, she could have granted them mercy. After all, some of the 163 may have been good people. They may have been good Masters. They may have been entirely uninvolved in the crucifixion of the 163 children along the road to Meereen. They may even have risen up in protest against it. Nothing, absolutely nothing, about this scenario required that Dany kill lest she be killed. She conducted no trials, asked no questions.

So Daenerys murdered 163 people using a slow, torturous method. (As someone who was educated in Catholic schools and learned about the physical breakdown the body suffers when crucified, I can tell you that it is truly horrific.) Let me repeat that: She murdered 163 people. But I bet you haven’t given up on Daenerys. In fact, I suspect you think her storyline just got a little more rich, a little more fascinating. What will she do next? Is she the mother of freed slaves or an imperialist? I’m willing to bet you won’t let a little thing like the brutal murder of 163 men stop you from believing in her evolution.

If this is true, it must be because you believe her crimes are more forgivable than Jaime’s. Which means you aren’t appreciating the issues "Game of Thrones" is asking you (via over-the-top shock-value television) to grapple with. "Game of Thrones" is asking you to look at world filled with chaos and violence and narcissism and greed and journey with each character through that landscape. It’s asking you to ask yourself what you would do in any of these situations, what you would be forced to do, how you would treat others. It’s asking you to see in your own reactions to its horrors your very own tendencies to condemn and punish. There’s a reason that each chapter in Martin’s book is narrated from one character’s perspective—so we can empathize with the Theons and Aryas and Danys. So we can learn that the world is much more complex than we thought, not much more simple.