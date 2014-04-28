And that'd be all for the best if Ryan plans to surprise everyone later this year with new prescriptions that serve as an implicit rebuke of everything he's done in his career up until literally days before the Buzzfeed article went live. House Republicans passed his budget on April 10. It proposes monumental cuts to social programs for the poor.

But most of that context is invisible in the profile, as is any indication that Ryan's actually changed his thinking about how to reduce poverty. And it's thus silent on the basic question of whether Ryan's serious at all, or playing us for fools.

If Ryan really intends to undertake a transformation, and not just pretend to, it would be an amazing development, but a very odd one.

Ryan's spent the last three years doing an excellent job baking his vision for the country into the Republican party's official policy agenda. His budgets (which reflect House GOP consensus) mirror his "Roadmaps" (the grandiose fiscal bills he used to introduce as an individual member) to a remarkable degree. And they are all unambiguously devastating for the poor.

Reducing health, education, nutrition, and other income support for poor communities has always been one of Ryan's two chief fixations—the other being cutting the top federal income tax rate by more than a third. The sums of money at stake are enormous. A year ago, he admitted that he and Mitt Romney would have tried to turn his budget into law. It would have changed the character of the country.