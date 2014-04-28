Reducing health, education, nutrition, and other income support for poor communities has always been one of Ryan's two chief fixations—the other being cutting the top federal income tax rate by more than a third. The sums of money at stake are enormous. A year ago, he admitted that he and Mitt Romney would have tried to turn his budget into law. It would have changed the character of the country.

Any meaningful departure from such lofty ambitions will require acknowledging that the poverty policies he's been fighting for were wrongheaded all along. Far too punitive. And that in turn will require him to revise the rest of his budget—because cuts to poverty programs do the lion's share of its fiscal consolidation. He'll be acknowledging implicitly that the platform upon which he ran for vice president, and which his entire party supported, was in equal measure infeasible and undesirable. That the Republican party should be offering a vision for the country that's much less distinct from the Democratic vision than the one they've been promoting for decades.

I haven't gone on the road with Ryan, but I still think it's highly unlikely he will do that. Coppins' profile is a fun read but contains no information that should make you think otherwise.