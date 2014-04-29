But the gender gap in lower-paying jobs is still very real. Maids make $19,570 a year at the median, for example, while janitors make $22,590. Generally speaking, low-skill jobs that are 75 percent or more female pay nearly $150 less a week than those dominated by men. It’s worse for high-skill jobs, where women’s fields pay $471 less. On the other hand, men make more when they buck societal expectations and take jobs in these areas. Women are also nearly two-thirds of the country’s minimum wage workers. All of these factors contribute to an earnings gap, and they aren’t all about women’s choices. They’re about how society values work when women do it and what kind of jobs are available to them.

Goldin’s emphasis on the relationship between more flexible working hours and lower wage gaps can fix the gap at the hourly level. It would allow women who put in the same hours as men—no matter when they put them in—to earn the same rate. Of course, flexibility probably wouldn’t have a big impact on the annual wage gap, which reflects the fact that women are much more likely than men to have to interrupt or completely pause their careers to care for children. “You work less, you get less,” she noted. But that doesn’t mean the government is powerless to reduce the annual wage gap. Initiatives like affordable child care and paid family leave can make it easier for caregivers—who, even now, are predominantly women—to pick up the kids from school or take time off for a new baby. It might also encourage more men to do the same things. “There’s no question that they’re complementary,” she said.

As for the solutions that President Obama and Democrats have suggested, there’s no reason they can’t coexist with Goldin’s findings. Obama’s executive order is aimed at increasing wage transparency, as is the Paycheck Fairness Act. And the wage gaps are smaller—and shrinking—in places where information on salaries is widely available, like the federal government or unionized jobs. Simply giving women more information about their pay so that they can address discrimination if and when it does happen is one small piece of the gender wage gap puzzle.