So what does Goldin think of the 77 cents figure? I asked her. “It’s an accurate statement of what it is,” she said. She compared it to a thermometer: it gives you a reading of the temperature, although it won’t tell you if the weather is going to change or if it’s an abnormal day. In the same way, 77 cents does in fact measure the difference in earnings between all men and women who work full-time, year-round at the median, although it doesn’t reveal all the relevant information—and might obscure some very important details.

There's room for honest disagreement over the precise role that different factors play in causing the gender gap. But, Goldin says, discrimination is clearly part of the story. "There's no question that there is" discrimination, she said. “We see incredible evidence of it in court cases that reach the front pages.” One such case made news just last month, when 16 women filed a class action lawsuit against Sterling Jewelers, which owns Jared and Kay. The suit alleges, among other things, that women were routinely paid less than similar or less qualified men and denied promotions that would have increased their pay. (The suit also alleges severe instances of sexual harassment, some perpetrated on the very women being paid less.)

There’s also research that points to discrimination as a factor in that 23 percent difference between men’s and women’s earnings. When economists examine the gap and control for all measurable factors, there remains a residual portion they can’t explain. For the Government Accountability Office, that portion was 20 percent. For economists Francine Blau and Lawrence Kahn, it was 41 percent. It’s in this unexplainable portion where discrimination may be leaving its mark.

One other reason conservative analysts are misusing Goldin’s paper is that they miss one of its key nuances: Her research focused on a particular subset of people, not the entire country. “It specifically says that I’m only looking at…individuals with incomes greater than $60,000 a year,” she told me. Part of this is because she has found that “the gender gap is larger in high-income jobs,” she said, “and the gender gap within jobs is phenomenally more important” than the differences between men and women who work in different jobs.

But the gender gap in lower-paying jobs is still very real. Maids make $19,570 a year at the median, for example, while janitors make $22,590. Generally speaking, low-skill jobs that are 75 percent or more female pay nearly $150 less a week than those dominated by men. It’s worse for high-skill jobs, where women’s fields pay $471 less. On the other hand, men make more when they buck societal expectations and take jobs in these areas. Women are also nearly two-thirds of the country’s minimum wage workers. All of these factors contribute to an earnings gap, and they aren’t all about women’s choices. They’re about how society values work when women do it and what kind of jobs are available to them.