These Two Women Have Been to 17 Weddings and Interviewed 80 Bridesmaids

The emphasis on the feelings of the modern wedding guest serves as the narrative thread between the 17 weddings chronicled in the book. It is fairly short on any larger commentary; emotional description overwhelms any broad cultural criticism: weighty price tags or feminist guilt aren’t matters Doll addresses head on. And the book skirts the significant economic commitment involved in being a bride or a wedding guest. (Thirty percent of the more than 1,000 brides surveyed by Brides magazine in 2012 had used credit cards to pay for their wedding.) Doll has attended dozens of weddings, yet she mentions the financial squeeze just once: after she’d been laid off from a magazine job and had already booked a trip to attend a destination wedding in Jamaica. Doll, in the end, wants us to have our wedding cake and eat it too: an emphasis on the emotion lets her partake in a charade that now includes Bridezillas and feminist Bridezillas.

But if you read Save the Date as a coming-of-age story rather than social commentary, there’s an underlying sweetness to the book. Doll presents these stories with a “we’ve all been there” wink, but it's hard to believe that Doll’s experience is universal. As a little girl, Doll was enthralled by wedding imagery; she had a quirky love for Pachelbel’s Canon, which she blasted from a tape recorder. That innocent affection for the meaning of matrimony is not drained by her independent, unmarried woman’s point of view. Doll underscores that wedding ceremonies can carry meaningful weight, even when stripped of fairytale affectations. “It is something of a luxury to be able to feel ambivalent about weddings, and yet, it’s hard to feel truly ambivalent about weddings,” she writes. “Both macro and micro, in the fabric of life, weddings are a primary thread—which is yet another reason denying any adult the right to weave that thread into his or her life seems so blatantly cruel, small-minded and wrong.”

Eimear Lynch’s Bridesmaids—a collection of short, true stories based on Lynch’s conversations with bridesmaids of all stripes: an ex-nun, a bridesman, a daughter-of-the-bride, a prison bridesmaid—paints a nuanced portrait of what weddings might mean in a DOMA-free world. A bridesmaid who officiates a wedding between two of her girlfriends concedes that the two women getting married “could have thought outside the box, but they didn’t want to be seen as different. They just wanted to be together.” Here, even more than in Save the Date, is where progressive, feminist posturing falls apart: It’s difficult to criticize those engaging in traditions when they've been denied the right to practice them for so long.

Like Doll, Lynch is something of a modern wedding expert. At age 28, she's been a bridesmaid on five occasions. “At times, I didn't see the point,” she confesses in her introduction. “Why is it okay to make adult women wear matching dresses and shoes, and why do they carry flowers? What exactly are they supposed to be doing anyway?” The answer, she decides after interviewing 80 bridesmaids, is part tradition, part popularity contest. But mostly, she finds that bridesmaiding is an act of genuine support. Even the most jaded bridesmaids think about the tradition “in the context of gender issues and society mores,” Lynch writes. This is the collection’s only clear progressive assurance, and it seems to suggest that the very action of questioning wedding tropes is perhaps the most progress we can hope for.

For both Doll and Lynch, that seems to be progress enough. While they might not ask tough feminist questions, they signal that we might not ever have tough, cerebral answers. No matter where you fall on the feminism spectrum, no matter your religious traditions, the act of witnessing vows requires a certain emotional reverence that can only be healthy in an increasingly disconnected world.