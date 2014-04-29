These Two Women Have Been to 17 Weddings and Interviewed 80 Bridesmaids

Jen Doll’s Save the Date: The Occasional Mortifications of a Serial Wedding Guest and Eimear Lynch’s The Bridesmaids: True Tales of Love, Envy, Loyalty ... and Terrible Dresses signal a sort of third- or nth-wave of modern feminist thinking about weddings. These authors understand that this is a business that preys upon our most basic desires to signal specialness, to have a crowd affirm we’ve “made it”—at least in this one important aspect. They grasp that this business is rooted in patriarchal traditions that no longer reflect our modern realities. But both Doll and Lynch also divine meaning, wisdom, and purpose in the weddings they chronicle. Their sensibilities (both debut authors are modern, educated, unmarried New York women) seem to tell us that in spite—or maybe because—of discount wedding dresses and victories for marriage equality, we’re not escaping the wedding-industrial complex anytime soon.

Save the Date—which began as a blog post on The Hairpin (yes, blog posts can become books these days)—justifies its tales of real-life wedding excess with Doll’s sentimental notion that weddings are really about what each guest brings to her assigned table by way of emotional baggage. As her jacket bio states, Jen Doll has attended dozens of weddings “and had pretty much every possible feeling about them.” The wedding where she confronts an old high school debate team rival and seduces him brings feelings of schadenfreude. The series of weddings that unravel an important friendship elicit heartbreak even greater than the wedding that marked the beginning of the end of a romantic relationship. There’s professional pride after she covers a wedding for the Village Voice (among the first gay weddings after gay marriage had been legalized in New York City). There's shame: Doll gets so drunk at one wedding she makes out with a bartender, a guest and a random bargoer, who later posts a Craigslist “Missed Connections” ad which likens her to Amy Winehouse.

The emphasis on the feelings of the modern wedding guest serves as the narrative thread between the 17 weddings chronicled in the book. It is fairly short on any larger commentary; emotional description overwhelms any broad cultural criticism: weighty price tags or feminist guilt aren’t matters Doll addresses head on. And the book skirts the significant economic commitment involved in being a bride or a wedding guest. (Thirty percent of the more than 1,000 brides surveyed by Brides magazine in 2012 had used credit cards to pay for their wedding.) Doll has attended dozens of weddings, yet she mentions the financial squeeze just once: after she’d been laid off from a magazine job and had already booked a trip to attend a destination wedding in Jamaica. Doll, in the end, wants us to have our wedding cake and eat it too: an emphasis on the emotion lets her partake in a charade that now includes Bridezillas and feminist Bridezillas.