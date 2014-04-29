Last Week's Affirmative Action Setback Could Be a Boost to Voting Rights

The Supreme Court reversed the lower court. Justice Sotomayor, dissenting, castigated her colleagues. As Sotomayor saw it, Schuette essentially discarded the “political process doctrine,” which had been used in previous cases to invalidate state laws that made it harder for minorities to achieve policies they strongly favor. The doctrine rested on the proposition that it violates equal protection for a state to create special procedures, such as referendum voting requirements, for the enactment of laws whose benefits inure primarily to racial minorities.

Some of the rhetoric and anger in Sotomayor’s dissent can be traced to the Court’s marquee decision last summer holding that southern states and local governments were no longer required to get advance permission from the federal government before implementing changes to their election laws, a Voting Rights Act requirement known as preclearance. That case, called Shelby County v. Holder, was similarly blasted by civil rights advocates as portending a return to the bad old days when southern states gerrymandered or invented absurd voting prerequisites to dilute the political power of their African American citizenry.

Yet in surprising ways, Justice Kennedy’s plurality opinion in Schuette actually bolsters the constitutionality of what remains of the Voting Rights Act after Shelby County. The part that’s left, known as Section 2, bars election laws “which result” in diminished opportunities for minorities to fully participate in elections and have a shot at electing the candidate of their choice. But courts can find a violation of Section 2 even without finding that the government intended to deprive racial minorities of voting power—a state of affairs in significant tension with the longstanding understanding that only intentional discrimination is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. Indeed, after Shelby County, many thought that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act would soon fall to the Roberts Court’s aggressive remaking of civil rights law.