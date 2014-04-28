Kerry Says Israel Is Headed Toward "Apartheid." Is He Right?

The United States will never be an “honest broker” in the peace process. And that’s actually a good thing, because reaching a deal will require Israel to make material concessions from a position of strength (The New York Times’ Roger Cohen put it best last week in a column called, “Israel’s Sustainable Success”). Israel is more likely to do this precisely if its best friend, the world’s superpower, is on its side.

During his tenure, Kerry has taken the tack of trying to be a good friend to Israel by speaking honestly to Israel, appealing not only to the better but also the savvier angels of its nature. Here is his full quote, according to The Daily Beast:

A two-state solution will be clearly underscored as the only real alternative. Because a unitary state winds up either being an apartheid state with second-class citizens—or it ends up being a state that destroys the capacity of Israel to be a Jewish state. Once you put that frame in your mind, that reality, which is the bottom line, you understand how imperative it is to get to the two-state solution, which both leaders, even yesterday, said they remain deeply committed to.

Minus the a-word, this is standard center-left, centrist, and even center-right American opinion. Yet it is necessarily different when it is the secretary of state instead of your nephew at the Seder table saying it. And Kerry has gone down this route before, and it hasn’t worked. In January, he noted the “delegitimization” campaigns around the world, and the Israeli right accused him of abetting those campaigns. Earlier this month, he appeared to lay primary blame on Israel for the peace talks’ breakdown, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office pounced again. In other words, there might be more effective ways for Kerry to deploy vinegar instead of honey here.

Although prominent Israelis, such as two former prime ministers named Ehud, have used the a-word, Kerry should know that for the current government it’s a conversation-ender. In fact, he almost certainly does know that, which is why he only said it privately. That was pretty clearly botched, then. Kerry’s once-high secretary of state stock seems to fall by the day.

As to whether Israel is on its way to becoming an apartheid state, there are as many answers as there are Internet connections. Call up any given expert and you are liable to get any kind of response. (I did once call a South African-born Jewish expert on South Africa who told me he rejects the analogy, but doubtlessly I could find a South African-born Jewish expert on South Africa who affirms it.) A good thing to note is that the question itself is semantically confusing. Apartheid is the Afrikaans word for South Africa’s style of government from 1948 to 1994—it translates most literally as “apart-hood.” To ask if Israel is becoming an apartheid state is really to ask how valid the analogy is to South Africa, and that analogy is ripe for multiple interpretations.