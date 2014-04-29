Russia Can't Decide if Ukrainian Jews Are Victims or Villains

Jews comprise less than 0.5 percent of the Ukrainian population. Yet anti-Semitic caricatures and Nazi imagery have taken center stage in the renewed conflict between Russia and the West. Jews have been cast in contradictory roles by the Kremlin and pro-Russians: On the one hand, they are helpless victims in need of protection from genocidal fascists; on the other, they are the villains behind a nationalist coup. The voices of Ukraine’s actual Jewish population, clearly in favor of Euromaidan, have been drowned out by this overwhelming, bizarre bricolage.

Cast in the role of victims, Ukrainian Jews have become a convenient political tool justifying Russian intervention in Ukraine. As the ranks of Euromaidan protesters grew to almost one million in December 2013, Russian officials and media developed what remains the Russian party line: that the Ukrainian revolution amounts to an ultranationalist fascist coup.

Russian television and newspaper accounts in the early weeks of Euromaidan unanimously reported that the Ukrainian state was under attack by neo-Nazis, fascists, and bandits. Speaking at a press conference from Russia on March 11, Ukraine’s fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych called Ukraine’s constitutionally formed interim government a “band of ultranationalists” and “neo-fascists.” Top Russian officials repeatedly linked the Euromaidan revolution and the interim government with fascism. In an interview, Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian State Duma, claimed that “the forces which are in power in Kiev rely to a large extent on pro-Nazi parties.” In a press conference, President Vladimir Putin called the government in Kiev an “orgy of nationalists and extremists and anti-Semites.” The message was clear: the protesters are Nazis, the interim government contains Nazis, and before long they will come for the Jews.