Some Conservatives Say Income Inequality Is a Good Thing. The Evidence Suggests Otherwise.

These growing gaps may make it harder for low-income kids to move into upper income brackets during their lifetime, though that hasn’t showed up in the academic evidence so far. A recent study from Harvard economist Raj Chetty and four co-authors found that economic mobility is unchanged since the 1970s. These forces haven’t led to decreased mobility, but that could change in the future. And, ultimately, our goal is to increase mobility.

Health Outcomes

Rising inequality is often associated with worse health outcomes. In a 2012 paper, Ohio State University researcher Hui Zheng determined that increased inequality leads to rising mortality rates five years later. But Zheng could not determine causality in his study. Furthermore, conservatives often point to poverty rather than inequality as a driver of negative health outcomes for the poor. For instance, as economists Atif Mian and Amir Sufi noted on their blog last week, life expectancy gains between 1980 and 2000 accumulated almost entirely to the rich. We can use redistributive policies to lift low-income Americans above the poverty line. Conservatives have often responded to such proposals by arguing that those policies would reduce growth and eventually hurt the very people liberals are trying to help. But as the recent IMF paper shows, the economic consensus is quickly moving in a different direction.

Political Favors

“The real inequality problem is that of the Two Americas: not divided between one that is rich and one that is poor, but between one that is protected by government and another is punished by it," Domenech wrote. "It’s a class war, yes, but not along economic lines — instead, it runs along the lines of the unprotected vs. the protected. The protected ruling class, thanks to its friends and cronies in government, gets the most lucrative opportunities with the least amount of risk, while the unprotected working class gets the opportunity to pay, via taxes, for the bailouts, subsidies, and rigging of the rules which largely run against their interests.”

How does Domenech think the protected class earns its status? In a paper this month, economists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page found “that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence.” The majority of time, the middle and upper classes share the same stance on policy issues. When they diverge, though, the rich and business groups are more influential.

Domenech spends a large amount of his piece invoking the idea that what economists refer to as income inequality, Main Street refers to as life. “In any society, what you earn over the course of your life is unequal to others and ought to be unequal to others because you are not others, you are you,” he writes. “Your earnings will be unequal to that of others, because you are a different person with different skills and different work ethic and different priorities.” This is a straw-man argument. Liberals are not arguing for an economy of equal outcomes. But they do support a society where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. Government should strive to ensure that everyone has a fair chance—whether that be to move up the income ladder, live a long and healthy life, or offer their kids a high-quality education. For too many right now, those goals are out of reach.