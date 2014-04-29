Some Conservatives Say Income Inequality Is a Good Thing. The Evidence Suggests Otherwise.

Rising inequality is often associated with worse health outcomes. In a 2012 paper, Ohio State University researcher Hui Zheng determined that increased inequality leads to rising mortality rates five years later. But Zheng could not determine causality in his study. Furthermore, conservatives often point to poverty rather than inequality as a driver of negative health outcomes for the poor. For instance, as economists Atif Mian and Amir Sufi noted on their blog last week, life expectancy gains between 1980 and 2000 accumulated almost entirely to the rich. We can use redistributive policies to lift low-income Americans above the poverty line. Conservatives have often responded to such proposals by arguing that those policies would reduce growth and eventually hurt the very people liberals are trying to help. But as the recent IMF paper shows, the economic consensus is quickly moving in a different direction.

Political Favors

“The real inequality problem is that of the Two Americas: not divided between one that is rich and one that is poor, but between one that is protected by government and another is punished by it," Domenech wrote. "It’s a class war, yes, but not along economic lines — instead, it runs along the lines of the unprotected vs. the protected. The protected ruling class, thanks to its friends and cronies in government, gets the most lucrative opportunities with the least amount of risk, while the unprotected working class gets the opportunity to pay, via taxes, for the bailouts, subsidies, and rigging of the rules which largely run against their interests.”