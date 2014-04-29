Start with the price movements. There are any number of signs that tech companies have become wildly overvalued, but my favorite comes from David Golden, managing partner of Revolution Ventures. According to Golden, there were roughly a dozen tech startups that raised more than $10 million in their first round of fundraising in 2009. Last year, there were over 100 such companies—this at a time when it’s getting cheaper and cheaper to launch a start-up.

As for fundamentals, often there are glaringly few on which to hang these valuations. Earlier this year, Facebook paid $19 billion for WhatsApp, a messaging app with 450 million users but little revenue to speak of. Facebook’s next big splurge--$2 billion on the virtual reality headset-maker Oculus VR—didn’t even have a product the average consumer could buy yet, to say nothing of real revenue or profits. The only way to defend these gob-stopping prices is to invent new ways of valuing the companies, something that happens pretty much any time there’s a bubble. Unfortunately, as the hedge fund manager David Einhorn recently wrote to his investors, the old methods almost always come back with a vengeance once the mania dies down.

In fairness, there is evidence that WhatsApp and today’s other Silicon Valley darlings have some value that their late ‘90s predecessors lacked, even without much revenue. Facebook, after all, has the ability to parlay non-paying users into dollars by way of its advertising infrastructure. “One would have thought that a company with no revenue would be valueless,” says Steve Blank, an entrepreneur and Stanford professor who warned about a tech bubble back in 2011. “But for the first time users are equivalent to sales,” at least for certain companies. Still, says Blank, who has slightly moderated his bearish views, it’s hard to believe the value remotely approaches the sums being paid. Evenjudging by the price-per-user it spent acquiring Instagram two years ago, which was itself considered inflated, Facebook overpaid for WhatsApp by several billion dollars.

It turns out that insider-ness provides little protection against delusional thinking. “A fundamental observation about human society is that people who communicate with one another regularly think similarly,” the Nobel-Prize winning economist Robert Shiller writes in Irrational Exuberance, his book on the late ‘90s. This is as true of venture capitalists and tech executives as it is of lowly clock-punchers. Indeed, Shiller cites several experiments showing that people will often accept an observation that is self-evidently bonkers merely because seven or eight peers—about the size of a typical Silicon-Valley board meeting—insist it’s right. “People simply thought all the other people could not be wrong,” Shiller explains.

A market dominated by insiders may even exacerbate the self-delusion. When most tech stocks trade on public exchanges like the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, skeptical investors at least have the opportunity to bet against them by selling short, which can have a disciplining effect. But when firms stay private, only insiders like venture capitalists and other tech executives have a chance to invest, and there is no way to bet against them. “I had lengthy discussions with [the French bank] Societe Generale for six months about how to short,” says Bob Rice, a New York-based money manager, who ultimately threw up his hands. “It’s a terrible problem that you can’t short [tech startups].”