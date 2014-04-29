As for fundamentals, often there are glaringly few on which to hang these valuations. Earlier this year, Facebook paid $19 billion for WhatsApp, a messaging app with 450 million users but little revenue to speak of. Facebook’s next big splurge--$2 billion on the virtual reality headset-maker Oculus VR—didn’t even have a product the average consumer could buy yet, to say nothing of real revenue or profits. The only way to defend these gob-stopping prices is to invent new ways of valuing the companies, something that happens pretty much any time there’s a bubble. Unfortunately, as the hedge fund manager David Einhorn recently wrote to his investors, the old methods almost always come back with a vengeance once the mania dies down.

In fairness, there is evidence that WhatsApp and today’s other Silicon Valley darlings have some value that their late ‘90s predecessors lacked, even without much revenue. Facebook, after all, has the ability to parlay non-paying users into dollars by way of its advertising infrastructure. “One would have thought that a company with no revenue would be valueless,” says Steve Blank, an entrepreneur and Stanford professor who warned about a tech bubble back in 2011. “But for the first time users are equivalent to sales,” at least for certain companies. Still, says Blank, who has slightly moderated his bearish views, it’s hard to believe the value remotely approaches the sums being paid. Evenjudging by the price-per-user it spent acquiring Instagram two years ago, which was itself considered inflated, Facebook overpaid for WhatsApp by several billion dollars.

It turns out that insider-ness provides little protection against delusional thinking. “A fundamental observation about human society is that people who communicate with one another regularly think similarly,” the Nobel-Prize winning economist Robert Shiller writes in Irrational Exuberance, his book on the late ‘90s. This is as true of venture capitalists and tech executives as it is of lowly clock-punchers. Indeed, Shiller cites several experiments showing that people will often accept an observation that is self-evidently bonkers merely because seven or eight peers—about the size of a typical Silicon-Valley board meeting—insist it’s right. “People simply thought all the other people could not be wrong,” Shiller explains.