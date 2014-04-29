The GOP's Obamacare Obsession May Be Collapsing, and That Could Pave the Way for Immigration Reform

Since late February, Obamacare has enjoyed a run of excellent news, capped off on Monday by new polling from the Democratic firm Democracy Corps, which finds support for repealing the law collapsing in Republican districts, driven by a large shift among it's less-committed foes. "In our last battleground survey in December, independents favored repeal by a 12-point margin; they now support implementation by 7 points." The law is still under water, and the public continues to be confused about its structure and effects. But the intensity of opposition appears to be plummeting.

In the background of all these promising developments, leading Republican politicians and their operatives have discovered other things to get worked up about. Part of the reason is that there isn't much political value in nitpicking or unskewing good news. And the bad news these days just isn't nearly bad enough to logically precede the conclusion that the law should be wiped off the books. Last week we learned that the state of Oregon, which bungled its exchange in humiliating fashion, will cut bait and join Healthcare.gov, the federally-facilitated marketplace. That's a big embarrassment, and Republicans took pleasure in it. But not much else. I'd love to hear a repeal proponent argue that Oregon's debacle justifies taking insurance away from people in California, or anywhere else, but they too recognize that calling for repeal in this context would be way out of proportion.

Instead we're hearing a lot more about Tom Steyer and Harry Reid now than we were in the winter, and leading Republicans are back to talking up the possibility that they'll cut an immigration reform deal in the House after the primary.