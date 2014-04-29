The GOP's Obamacare Obsession May Be Collapsing, and That Could Pave the Way for Immigration Reform

Just a few weeks ago, the Republican Party's collective reaction to Obamacare implementation setbacks was one of the most predictable rituals in U.S. politics. Masking spasms of joy in the language of lament or disbelief, Republicans would mock the law, assert that the latest glitch or delay was evidence of its real-time unraveling, and then darkly suggest that the next GOP president would use executive discretion to speed up that unraveling, if it hadn't already been repealed.

This ritual has more recently been replaced by one which begins when a Republican politician publicly acknowledges that repealing the law outright is no longer a viable option—infuriating conservative activists who promise to exact political retribution—and ends with retreat, or partial retreat to the fantasy that Obamacare should be repealed, complications notwithstanding.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers—the fourth highest ranking Republican in the House—is the latest politician to run through it. Speaker John Boehner came before her, and several others preceded him.

It's such a well worn ritual at this point, and such a stark change in communication patterns, that it speaks to a conundrum facing professional Republicans, and perhaps of a larger disagreement within their ranks. One of the most vexing questions in American politics right now is what the party's strategists really think about the politics surrounding the Affordable Care Act. When they're not playing to their voters and nobody's around to quote them, are they really confident that relentless Obamacare opposition is working or will deliver the party substantial gains in 2014?