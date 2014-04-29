Who Is Getting Whacked by the Latest Sanctions on Russia—and Who Isn't

Who is on the list?

Non-people. This is important, as sanctioning whole businesses affects a whole layer of implicit, complicit individuals. This is something unique to U.S. policy. Watch to see who is on the European list announced today, for example. It will be just individuals, not entities. Why? European sanctions norms call for targeting specific individuals demonstrably tied up with X act of aggression, rather than entities.

The boutique banks—or “crony banks,” as U.S. officials are calling them in private—are not a crucial part of the Russian economy, but they matter for other reasons. SMP Bank, for instance, is ranked 36th among Russian banks, in terms of the size of its assets, as determined by the Russian Central Bank. InvestCapitalBank is 90th. But both banks are owned by the Rotenberg brothers, Putin’s childhood friends and judo buddies. They are not retail banks that have civilian clients and give out car loans; rather, they service the Rotenberg’s various projects, like building pipelines for Gazprom. And the Rotenberg company responsible for that (StroyGazMontazh, or SGM) was sanctioned, too.

This approach is more comprehensive than simply saying the Rotenbergs can’t visit New York; instead, it seeks to paralyze several arms of their financial empire, which both enables Putin’s rule, and directly, existentially benefits from it. And, so far, it affects them without inflicting the civilian casualties that would result from sanctioning a major Russian retail bank, like Sberbank.

What’s the point?

The psychological factor of naming these banks is not to be underestimated. First of all, it removes the curtain cloaking this shadowy “crony economy,” full of small, strange banks whose business is far from obvious. It shows the Russians that we know how and by whose hands the economy runs. Furthermore, says prominent Russian economist Sergei Guriev, “the continuation of adding companies and banks indicates that future sanctions may include certain truly systemic financial institutions.”

For instance, in the tense lead-up to Monday’s announcement, GazpromBank and VEB (a massive bank close to Putin that is responsible for financing much of the Sochi Olympics) were rumored to be on the sanctions list, which depressed the Russian market. Stocks immediately rebounded when investors learned they were not (yet) being targeted. This kind of volatility—especially when coupled with the ratings downgrade—serves to further undermine Russia’s economy.

The radioactive factor is also an important one. StroyGazMontazh may not have any U.S. business and Arkady Rotenberg may have no U.S. assets—an unlikely proposition, but let’s go with the hypothetical—but given U.S. dominance of the world financial system, the Rotenbergs’ days of smooth sailing may just be over. “I don’t think the Russians quite understand the extent to which the world financial system is integrated with the dollar and the U.S. financial system,” says one administration official involved in the sanctions deliberations. “I don’t know if these people have assets in the U.S. I always suspected most of their assets are in Europe. But once the U.S. banking system has redlined you, it’s hard to do business. You’re radioactive.”

Which is why it’s starting to work. Western financing in Russia has seized up. According to an investor note sent out by the political risk management firm Eurasia Group,

U.S. and EU actions to date have hurt Russia's economy. Capital outflows are soaring, contributing to S&P's 25 April downgrading of Russia's foreign currency sovereign rating. The Russian market is off roughly 10% since the takeover of Crimea. Foreign banks have become more skittish about lending to Russian firms.

Here are the U.S. government estimates of the pain:

This is [sic] contributed to sharp declines in the value of Russian equities, which are down almost 15 percent this year, and the Russian ruble, which has depreciated almost 9 percent against the dollar since January 1st. The Russian stock market is performing worst among major emerging market economies this year. And the ruble is also the worst performing currency among major emerging markets over the same period. Our sanctions and the overall increase in uncertainty in the Russian economy have led investors to demand significantly higher risk premiums to hold Russian government debt, causing the country’s 10-year bond yields to increase nearly 175 basis points since the start of the year. That is worse performance than high-risk borrowers such as Greece and Portugal. Russia’s 10-year bond is now trading at about 9.7 percent, and things are so bad that the Russian government was forced to cancel a recent bond auction because of a lack of investor demand.

None of which is to say it’s changing Putin’s calculus. In fact, I’d argue that the more we press on him, the more he’ll dig in. That’s just his style. But at least it’s some form of punishment, which is more than the Bush administration did when Putin invaded Georgia.

This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that GazpromBank and VEB are not publicly traded. We regret the error.