Who Is Getting Whacked by the Latest Sanctions on Russia—and Who Isn't

RosNeft. Sechin’s sanctioning is a big deal and the White House banning him from traveling to the U.S. is a big deal. Since 2011, Sechin has been traveling to the U.S.—somewhere this former Soviet spook had never been—rather frequently: that year, Rosneft and ExxonMobil inked a deal that swapped Exxon’s new exploration rights in the Russian Arctic for RosNeft’s right to explore in the Gulf of Mexico. While sanctioning Sechin is not enough to freeze this deal—apparently, Exxon has been quite nervous about losing access to the resource-rich Arctic—this is certainly flirting with it.

Russian state media companies, the ones responsible for the relentless propaganda campaign, including the broadcast in which one Russian propagandist threatened to turn the U.S. into “radioactive ash.” This is especially clear in looking at the balance of who from Putin’s inner circle bears the brunt of the sanctions: the Rotenberg brothers and Gennady Timchenko, but not Yuri Kovalchuk, who was on the first list of sanctions. Kovalchuk is a key figure not just because he’s in Putin’s inner circle, but because Putin also trusts him to own—and thereby control—key media assets.

This was by design. According to several current and former government officials, the White House has consciously avoided going after the Russian media—unlike the Europeans, who, last month, sanctioned telejournalist Dmitry Kiselev, he of the radioactive cloud—in part out of principle, in part out of fear of the optics of the world’s most lecture-y democracy attacking even a sham press. “There’s been a little bit of reluctance to go after the media at least for now, though that could be revisited,” says the administration official. (The others weren’t willing to be quoted.) “It isn’t really media, it’s more a propaganda apparatus, and we might go after that later. But we wanted to start somewhere else.”