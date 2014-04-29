A Guide to Dealing With NYC Tourists

If you’ve spent the past few weeks fighting through crowds of tourists, congrats: You live somewhere people think is worth visiting. That may feel like small consolation when groups of teenagers in matching t-shirts are making you late for work—but scholarly research shows you're at least justified in being annoyed.

In 1976, G.V. Doxey became one of the first to conceptualize the burgeoning tourism industry when he drew up an “irritation index” to model local populations’ reactions to visitors. Initially, Doxey believed, host communities welcome tourists, for both their spending power and their entertainment value. As more and more begin coming, though, Doxey's model predicts hosts will grow bored with their visitors. Boredom gives way to irritation and finally antagonism as locals come under pressure to cater to tourists.