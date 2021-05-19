Atoms for Everybody: A 1947 Dispatch on Nuclear Energy

Ships, naval or merchant, can cer­tainly be freed from the need to refuel. Small aircraft probably cannot, but the cost of their power is of minor im­portance anyway. No one burns coal in aircraft, though it is much cheaper than 100-octane gasoline. Large aircraft may exploit the possibilities of the atom. At Oak Ridge, a group under the direction of the Fairchild Aircraft and Engine Corporation are trying to propel aircraft by nuclear energy. Most of the large aviation concerns are repre­sented in the effort.

The use of atomic energy for super-weapons, like the intercontinental rock­ets or pilotless robot aircraft of long range, is more likely to develop suc­cessfully. Here, crew and passengers are absent, and shielding is required only to protect instruments.

While scientists apply their ingenuity to developing atomic energy for indus­trial purposes, the production of atomic bombs continues at Los Alamos. What one can expect is not a notable change in the bomb itself, or any great increase in the power of its explosion, but rather a reworking of the many technical features of the bomb which determine its tactical employment. It is clear that it can be turned into a flexible weapon, suited to kill the people of a town by explosion high in the air, to demolish the heaviest of underground fortifications by detonation deep in the ground, or to attack naval targets with great effect. The devastating effect of the blast, of the heat and of the enormous instantaneous gamma-radiation are now known. Less clear is the effect of the radioactive "debris" which the bomb may leave behind. But conservative cal­culations show that it may take months or even years before an area contamina­ted by such debris becomes safe again.

The common and unauthorized talk about bombs "thousands of times more powerful" than those used so far is discounted by most specialists. That the possibility exists is certainly true; that any realization is at hand seems most unlikely. In the unfortunate absence of clear official statements, it is better to realize that the present bomb is quite bad enough. The number "a thousand times" is easy to say; but it is hardly possible to describe with equanimity the results of an even vaster explosion, with its heat and its radioactive debris, than the one which was witnessed by Dr. Sasaki, by the Jesuit priest, and by the agonized mother of Hiroshima.