Donald Sterling Is a Blight on Jews’ History in Basketball

It wasn’t long after this alleged Donald Sterling episode blew up that other members of Sterling’s ethnic group winced that Sterling—born Tokowitz, not that Sterling isn’t suggestive enough—had brought shame to his people. (Or, as the Yiddish phrase goes, Sterling is ein shanda fur die Goyim.) And that was before Deadspin’s extended cut revealed that Sterling’s racism actually extends to some Jews: “You go to Israel, the blacks are just treated like dogs….there’s white Jews and black Jews,” he said, clarifying for his interlocutor that the black Jews are “less than” the white Jews.

It’s sad for all the obvious reasons, but it’s also sad because basketball and the National Basketball Association have historically been a concentrated locus of Jewish-black exchange, and even solidarity. Due to patterns of racial acceptance in the United States, Jews broke into mainstream basketball first and have attained more positions of power, frequently using those hard-fought positions to open the sport up to blacks. If the relationship has occasionally veered toward the paternalistic, it has nearly always been well-meaning. Of course, when Sterling did things like compare his team to a Southern plantation (allegedly), he went well beyond even the worst kind of aloof liberal condescension.

Basketball was founded by a Canadian at a YMCA, and spread throughout more rural parts of the United States—think of the sport’s popularity in states like Kentucky and Indiana—through the Ys. But its urban variant was pioneered about a century ago by the lower-class ethnic groups of lower Manhattan, most of all Eastern European Jews who benefited from settlement houses and gymnasia built for them by their wealthier, more assimilated German co-religionists. The shortest player in the Basketball Hall of Fame is Barney Sedran (born Sedransky), one of whose early teams, known as the Dizzy Izzies, compensated for their small sizes by incorporating concepts from lacrosse such as backdoor cuts, no-look passes, and frequent ball movement. These principles—an essential part of the game even today—were codified into something known as the City Game by coach Nat Holman, whose City College squad won both the NCAA and NIT titles in 1950.

Holman’s starting five that season comprised two blacks and three Jews, and for a time, these were basketball’s dominant on-court ethnic groups. Jews also climbed the rungs to positions like executives (the first league commissioner was Maurice Podoloff), broadcasters (the term “swish” was coined by Olympic track star turned Madison Square Garden announcer Marty Glickman), and above all coaches. Basketball’s all-time greatest coach, the Boston Celtics’ Red Auerbach, fielded the first all-black starting five in 1964 and in 1966 chose as his successor his star center Bill Russell, making Russell the NBA's first black head coach. Four years later, a New York Knicks squad that starred white Princeton grad Bill Bradley and black Grambling State grad Willis Reed won a title as one of the sport’s most beloved teams under the direction of coach Red Holzman, who learned the City Game while running point for Holman’s CCNY team. Three years later, a black player known for a more isolation-heavy type of play, Earl Monroe, helped the Knicks to a second title. A few years later, Woody Allen published an extended riff in praise of Earl the Pearl.