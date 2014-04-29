Donald Sterling Is a Blight on Jews’ History in Basketball

Basketball was founded by a Canadian at a YMCA, and spread throughout more rural parts of the United States—think of the sport’s popularity in states like Kentucky and Indiana—through the Ys. But its urban variant was pioneered about a century ago by the lower-class ethnic groups of lower Manhattan, most of all Eastern European Jews who benefited from settlement houses and gymnasia built for them by their wealthier, more assimilated German co-religionists. The shortest player in the Basketball Hall of Fame is Barney Sedran (born Sedransky), one of whose early teams, known as the Dizzy Izzies, compensated for their small sizes by incorporating concepts from lacrosse such as backdoor cuts, no-look passes, and frequent ball movement. These principles—an essential part of the game even today—were codified into something known as the City Game by coach Nat Holman, whose City College squad won both the NCAA and NIT titles in 1950.

Holman’s starting five that season comprised two blacks and three Jews, and for a time, these were basketball’s dominant on-court ethnic groups. Jews also climbed the rungs to positions like executives (the first league commissioner was Maurice Podoloff), broadcasters (the term “swish” was coined by Olympic track star turned Madison Square Garden announcer Marty Glickman), and above all coaches. Basketball’s all-time greatest coach, the Boston Celtics’ Red Auerbach, fielded the first all-black starting five in 1964 and in 1966 chose as his successor his star center Bill Russell, making Russell the NBA's first black head coach. Four years later, a New York Knicks squad that starred white Princeton grad Bill Bradley and black Grambling State grad Willis Reed won a title as one of the sport’s most beloved teams under the direction of coach Red Holzman, who learned the City Game while running point for Holman’s CCNY team. Three years later, a black player known for a more isolation-heavy type of play, Earl Monroe, helped the Knicks to a second title. A few years later, Woody Allen published an extended riff in praise of Earl the Pearl.

Thereafter, as Jews ascended the socioeconomic scale and assimilated, things got a little more complicated, as basketball Jews assumed more obvious positions and as black players began to assert their own culture. Agent David Falk was indispensable to helping Michael Jordan become the first athlete to be his own brand. The milestone for the introduction of hip-hop culture into basketball was 1991’s Fab Five at the University of Michigan, whose coach, Steve Fisher, was a Jewish man who seemed uncomprehending yet tolerant of his players’ attitudes. A decade later, things were not so amicable between Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson, who embodied the newly unabashed expression of urban culture in the NBA, and his coach Larry Brown. (Time was that it was the Jewish players whom out-of-touch white guys pegged as déclassé: 50 years before, while a player at North Carolina, Brown instigated this legendary brawl with Duke’s Art Heyman, a rival from back in Brooklyn.) By far the most prominent Jew in basketball has been recently retired NBA commissioner David Stern, a political liberal (albeit an anti-union one) who frequently condescended toward the overwhelmingly black players in a way that suggested failed attempts to do the right thing.