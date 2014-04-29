Obama Is Right to Demagogue His Russia Critics. He Should Do It More Often.

But so what? His critics are overwhelmingly either acting in bad faith, or professional war enthusiasts, with some overlap between the two camps. That's how I'd describe them. He describes them as anonymous political commentators "in an office or in Washington and New York," to emphasize the point that they stand to lose very little by advocating for hostilities that will never endanger them. We're both writing exceptions out of the argument. But that's appropriate. This isn't playing out in the U.S. as a substantive debate between credible experts, but rather as a political debate that Obama's critics are trying to rig against him. In so doing, they are demanding an escalation of hostilities, and characterizing a reluctance to escalate as an inherent weakness. That attitude did us no favors when it was taken to its logical endpoint last decade, and Obama was barely caricaturing it in his comments.

He's emboldened by the fact that the country remains war weary. But the public is on his side about a lot of issues other than war, and I think he'd benefit from using this tactic in debates over those issues more often.