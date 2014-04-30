Q&A: The Life of Journalists on an Assassin's Hit List

To discuss all this, and the climate in Pakistan more broadly, I called up Mohammed Hanif, the bestselling author who also writes frequently about politics and culture. Before our conversation succumbed to phone problems, we discussed how the situation in Pakistan has worsened for journalists, why so many cases go unsolved, and why he remains committed to writing nonfiction as well as novels.

Isaac Chotiner: How is life as a journalist in Pakistan different from how it was even a decade ago?

Mohammed Hanif: It has changed in two ways. It was always assumed that if you were a small-town reporter, or working in a conflict zone, or in border zones, or Balochistan, then you could be killed. It was assumed that this could happen to you. But generally the so-called mainstream journalists or television anchors or people working in big cities—Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore—would be left alone. People would contest you or try to buy you or make up a big scandal about you, but killing you was not a possibility. But now with militant groups, or the government, or anyone, it doesn’t matter how big or famous you are. It can happen. No one will take responsibility, and people will try to argue over who tried to kill you.