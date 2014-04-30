Q&A: The Life of Journalists on an Assassin's Hit List

Mohammed Hanif: It has changed in two ways. It was always assumed that if you were a small-town reporter, or working in a conflict zone, or in border zones, or Balochistan, then you could be killed. It was assumed that this could happen to you. But generally the so-called mainstream journalists or television anchors or people working in big cities—Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore—would be left alone. People would contest you or try to buy you or make up a big scandal about you, but killing you was not a possibility. But now with militant groups, or the government, or anyone, it doesn’t matter how big or famous you are. It can happen. No one will take responsibility, and people will try to argue over who tried to kill you.

IC: It seems that when these attacks happen, it is impossible to tell which agencies or groups were behind them. There are no investigations. Alliances are shady and unclear between militant groups and the government. Attacks happen, and they remain eternal mysteries.

MH: That is exactly what this is about. We know that this is our history. And it isn’t just about journalists. It is about prime ministers, and scholars, and social workers. When people are eliminated, and there is pressure from certain groups, investigation always, without any exception, fail. That is the scary thing.

IC: Given what you are saying, the response of Hamid Mir’s television channel, GEO, was surprising. They pointed the finger.

MH: It has become fashionable now to lecture GEO. I am not a big fan of GEO. They are like any news channel. They are not much different than Fox News in the United States. They are very profit-driven. They want to make money from news. But for any honest, decent journalist to say that the ISI is not accused of anything—there are hundreds of court cases in Pakistan, where people from the ISI and the army have been accused! But the Pakistani media has never covered these stories. Hundreds of cases.