In the current issue of The New Republic, Graeme Wood writes about the ongoing slaughter in the Central African Republic (CAR). Wood travelled to CAR in March with photographer Michael Christopher Brown, who documented the the armed forces, militants, and refugees in the capital city, one of the most dangerous places on Earth. Here are a few of his photos.
READ: A Report from the Bloody, Crumbling Central African Republic
Michael Christopher Brown
One of the many roadblocks in the capital city of Bangui.
Michael Christopher Brown
Lieutenant Colonel Jean-Paul Karangwa, Commander of the Rwandan forces in C.A.R., directing fire against Anti-Balaka forces while protecting a food convoy of Muslim drivers.
Michael Christopher Brown
A soldier in CAR's national army inspects a destroyed helicopter on base.
Michael Christopher Brown
Recruitment and training at a base of the Central African Armed Forces in Bangui.
Michael Christopher Brown
A Muslim child at a mosque in an imperiled Bangui neighborhood.
Michael Christopher Brown
Muslim students have fled this Bangui secondary school in large numbers.
Michael Christopher Brown
Rwandan peacekeepers keep watch next to the Miskine mosque, in a neighborhood purged of Muslims.
Michael Christopher Brown
Half of Bangui's international airport has turned into a tent city for displaced Christians.
Michael Christopher Brown
A Rwandan soldier in a Bangui neighborhood with many Anti-Balaka.
Michael Christopher Brown
At a makeshift catholic service at the M’Poko IDP camp, at the airport in Bangui.
Michael Christopher Brown
At the M’Poko IDP camp, a mostly Christian camp located at the Bangui International Airport, children play on the runway. Anti-Balaka fighters mingle freely with the civilians there.
Michael Christopher Brown
An Anti-Balaka fighter demonstrates a decapitation technique on his friend at the M’Poko IDP camp at Bangui International Airport.
Michael Christopher Brown
Lieutenant Colonel Jean-Paul Karangwa, commander of the Rwandan forces in CAR.
Michael Christopher Brown
In a Bangui neighborhood purged of Muslims.
Michael Christopher Brown
In the Miskine neighborhood of Bangui.
