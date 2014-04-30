Another Reason to Be Outraged About the Botched Execution: The Oklahoma Governor’s Response

If you've been online at all this morning, you probably know all the gruesome details of the botched execution-cum-fatal torturing of Clayton Lockett in Oklahoma last night, so I won't trouble you with the details.

I will, however, trouble you with the infuriating reaction from Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin.

"I have asked the Department of Corrections to conduct a full review of Oklahoma’s execution procedures to determine what happened and why during this evening’s execution of Clayton Derrell Lockett,” she said.

At a glance, this looks like fairly standard protocol, given that a prisoner was tortured to death on her watch. But it's actually incredibly damning.