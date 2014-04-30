Another Reason to Be Outraged About the Botched Execution: The Oklahoma Governor’s Response

"I have asked the Department of Corrections to conduct a full review of Oklahoma’s execution procedures to determine what happened and why during this evening’s execution of Clayton Derrell Lockett,” she said.

At a glance, this looks like fairly standard protocol, given that a prisoner was tortured to death on her watch. But it's actually incredibly damning.

For understandable reasons, the Times buried the backstory at the bottom of its article, but before the execution went appallingly awry, Fallin was gearing up to provoke a constitutional crisis in her state by ordering Lockett executed in defiance of a Supreme Court stay—originally granted due to concerns about the provenance of the drugs intended to anesthetize and euthanize him. That was a pretty big story in Oklahoma before the 40-minute killing made it national news. Ultimately the court backed down.