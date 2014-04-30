Newspapers Around the World React to the Botched Execution in Oklahoma

When Clayton Lockett’s execution was botched in Oklahoma last night, one might have expected the rest of the world to be shocked at the barbarity. Not only does the U.S., unlike most developed countries, execute its own citizens; we can’t even do it properly. But international coverage of the Lockett execution has thus far been more muted.

In China, the world death penalty leader, the event didn’t even register: Neither English language newspaper China Daily nor state press agency Xinhua covered the story.

Elsewhere, most news stories focused on the procedural side of the execution: how and why it all went wrong. Few media outlets veered much into criticism of the United States or Oklahoma.

International outlets weren’t quite as quick to point out Lockett’s guilt as Americans were: While Oklahoma’s Tulsa World and NewsOK both referred to Lockett as a “convicted killer” upon first mention, The Guardian went with “condemned prisoner,” and Le Figaro called him, roughly, “the condemned.”