Newspapers Around the World React to the Botched Execution in Oklahoma

Elsewhere, most news stories focused on the procedural side of the execution: how and why it all went wrong. Few media outlets veered much into criticism of the United States or Oklahoma.

International outlets weren’t quite as quick to point out Lockett’s guilt as Americans were: While Oklahoma’s Tulsa World and NewsOK both referred to Lockett as a “convicted killer” upon first mention, The Guardian went with “condemned prisoner,” and Le Figaro called him, roughly, “the condemned.”

Canada’s The Globe and Mail played the story more prominently than most international outlets, and took a somewhat broader view: “The botched execution of a murderer in Oklahoma Tuesday is again highlighting the ongoing controversy stemming from a number of American states who are straining to continue with the death penalty despite a scarcity of drugs.”