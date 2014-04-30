Of Course The Ousted President of Ukraine Commissioned a Nude Portrait of Himself

Over the weekend, Kiev saw an exhibit of all the sumptuous ridiculousness deposed Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych had stashed in his villa at Mezhyhirya, just outside of Kiev. It's stunning that the president of a country constantly teetering on the brink of economic collapse had the funds to purchase so many posh, unnecessary things, including countless images of, well, himself.
Two likenesses in one shot. I can't tell if it's pointillism or just crap.
And another...in brass?
Talk about a lasting message.
A leader of men. Who runs from the battlefield.
Lots of icons.
Note his wife's timeless baroque dress (honestly, ladies, are corsets and floor length sleeves ever not in?) and equally timeless mullet.
You'd think if you were commissioning a portrait, you'd make some requests.
Yes.