We've Been Worrying About the Wrong Deficit

The subpar data has two main causes: domestic investment and trade. The former includes business investment in things like structures, equipment and intellectual property along with inventories and residential construction. The latter reduced growth by 0.83 percent in the first quarter of this year, after adding 0.99 percent to growth at the end of 2013. Severe fluctuations like that most likely indicate a timing issue, where payments for goods and services were recorded one quarter later. But it raises an important point nonetheless: One of the most consistent impediments to full employment is the trade deficit.

The trade deficit (trade surplus when it is positive) is the difference in U.S. exports minus U.S. imports. In 2013, it was negative $475 billion, equal to three percent of GDP. That means we imported $475 billion worth of goods and services more than we exported. This hurts domestic growth, because American demands for goods and services is producing growth overseas. In the same way, foreign demand for American goods and services is good for the U.S. economy. That’s why the Obama administration has focused on increasing exports. It creates jobs at home.

The administration succeeded in narrowing the deficit slightly in 2013 thanks to increased domestic energy production, but the nearly $500 billion gap remains. This is a massive drag on growth, as economist Dean Baker explained in a recent paper. He estimated that eliminating the trade deficit would directly create 4.2 million jobs and another 2.1 million through multiplier effects—the 4.2 million people will spend more money, creating more jobs and so on.