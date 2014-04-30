Republicans Love Big Business So Much, They Forget About Reducing the Deficit

Earlier this month, Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee passed a two-year extension of all 50-odd extenders with no spending offset. It would increase the deficit by $85 billion. On Tuesday afternoon, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill to expand six of these tax breaks and make them permanent. The legislation would increase the deficit by $310 billion over the next decade, plus an additional $68 billion in interest costs.

While the Democratic position is difficult to justify given their supposed concerns about the deficit, the Republican one blatantly conflicts with the party's years-long obsession with austerity. Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have argued that past extensions weren't paid for, so this one shouldn’t be either. But the House bill will increase the deficit by nearly $378 billion—no historical precedent will change that.

It’s astonishing how quickly Republicans are willing to give up hundreds of billions of dollars in deficit reduction after fighting Democrats over deficit reduction the past few years. Farm Bill negotiations dragged on for months and ended with $8.6 billion in cuts over a decade. The Ryan Budget cuts $135 billion from food stamps alone—a significant amount, but less than half of what the House tax-extender bill will cost. Even President Obama’s plan to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit—which Republicans support in policy, but disagree on the offset—costs only $60 billion over a decade.