With the notable exception of Tennessee's Bob Corker, Senate Republicans united on Wednesday, using their power under filibuster rules to prevent a debate on a bill that would increase the minimum wage gradually to $10.10 an hour.

On a superficial level, this was a staged, political vote with a predictable outcome, designed to draw a distinction between the parties for voters ahead of the midterm election. Increasing the minimum wage is overwhelmingly popular, even in conservative states, and Democrats want the voters to know which party opposes it. Or better yet, to use the minimum wage as a wedge issue and split the party.

But I think there's a lot more to this story than text-book coalition politics, and it could change direction in the weeks and months ahead if Democrats make good on their promise to force the same vote again and again until Republicans budge.

Consider the timing. By sheer coincidence, I'm sure, Democrats scheduled this first minimum wage vote in the spring—months and months before the November election—while Republicans are still contesting their primaries.