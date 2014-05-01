The Obama Administration has released another enrollment report about the Affordable Care Act. And this one doesn’t contain any huge, earth-shattering revelations. On the most well-known issue of all—how many people are getting private insurance through Obamacare—the report basically confirms what the Administration announced last month.

More than 8 million people signed up for the plans. Contrary to what House Republicans have insinuated in the last 24 hours, reports from insurers suggest that somewhere between 80 and 90 percent of those people will actually pay their premiums. If so, then the number of people who actually have coverage through Obamacare’s marketplaces right now is probably somewhere between 6.4 million and 7.2 million—which is consistent to what the Congressional Budget Office and other professional forecasters expected.

But this new report is far more extensive than the prevoius update. It's got all kinds of breakdowns—by age, state, insurance selection, and so on. It's going to take analysts a while to go through it all, but here are a few takeaways.

1. Medicaid enrollment continues to grow. The HHS report also has updated information on enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It’s now 4.8 million higher than it was in September of last year. The number will keep going up. Remember, there’s no special open enrollment period for these programs like there is for private insurance. People can sign up whenever they become eligible, as has always been the case, and non-profit organizations are going to keep running outreach programs.