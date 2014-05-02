Covering topics ranging from an unflinching look at domestic abuse by American photographer Sara Lewkowicz, to a drag queen competition in Colombia by Italian photographer Viviana Peretti, to humorous portraits of wet dogs and quiet landscapes in zones of conflict, the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards, announced Thursday, represent the strongest work in photography today. Categories range from Contemporary Issues to Architecture to Current Affairs. Professionals as well as amateur photographers are featured in the competition.



The winners were selected from over 139,000 entries from 166 countries, the highest number of submissions received in the awards' seven-year history.





















































