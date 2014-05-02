To be sure, death penalty opponents have often tried to capitalize on stories of botched executions and use them in their broader critiques of capital punishment. For example, more than one hundred years ago, on January 6, 1912, the state of Vermont bungled the hanging of Elroy Kent. As soon as the trap was sprung, the rope snapped and Kent fell to the ground, still fully conscious. The executioners hauled him up by the rope, wrapping it around the gallows. Kent dangled for 17 minutes before the attending physician pronounced him dead. Describing the incident as “unspeakable,” the Day Book of Chicago argued that the execution had been tantamount to “legal murder” and that the death penalty needed to be ended in order to make sure no such incidents ever occurred again.

More recently, not long after the state of Texas carried out the first execution by lethal injection in the United States in 1982, the first botched lethal injections began. On March 13, 1985, Texas attempted to execute Stephen Morin. Technicians struggled to place a catheter in Morin’s arm. While official witnesses looked on, the execution team poked and jabbed both arms and one of Morin’s legs for 45 minutes before finding a useable site to insert the catheter that would carry the lethal chemicals. Corrections officials blamed the problems on his previous drug use.

Shortly after the Morin execution, an editorial ran in The Bergen Record describing his death and concluding that “drugs or gas, there’s no way to humanize a barbaric act” and that, as a result, the death penalty should be abolished. On May 14, 1990, The Times Daily of Florence, Alabama ran a cover story titled “Execution debate rages on” that opened with the story of Stephen Morin. The article quoted a death penalty opponent, who maintained that because “there is no such thing as a humane way to kill another person,” capital punishment should be ended.

And now, in the twenty-first century, abolitionists and editorialists continue to talk about botched executions, albeit largely to no avail. Following the 2009 botched execution of Romell Broom, the ACLU of Ohio demanded that state officials halt executions in the state. “With three botched executions in as many years,” counsel Carrie Davis stated, “it's clear that the state must stop and review the system entirely.” The group Ohioans to Stop Executions also asked the governor to suspend all executions and end capital punishment, claiming that “no amount of adjustment to the death penalty process” can achieve an “outcome absent of pain and suffering” for all involved.

But the outcry from death penalty abolitionists has been perennially drowned out by commentary that treats botched executions as unfortunate mishaps, not systemic injustices. Thus The New York Times, in its coverage of the Kent execution, said simply—and somewhat inaccurately—“Accident Mars Vermont Execution, but Slayer of Girl Died Swiftly.” And almost one hundred years later, in the days following Broom’s execution attempt, Governor Ted Strickland told the media that he would review the “incident,” but also emphasized that, “That does not mean there will be a review of the larger issue of lethal injections or of the death penalty.” “That’s been settled,” he went on, “Obviously yesterday demonstrated that we have a problem with this particular set of circumstances not with the death penalty itself.”