After dinner we went to my apartment

and sat together with a bottle of wine

and the crossword It has one hundred seats

he said pressing the pencil to his lips his knee on my knee

I could barely form a thought that wasn’t his

but suddenly it struck me

Senate I said a bit smug

but brilliant for a moment before the next clue



When the puzzle was nearly solved and only one

or two bits hung us up we finished our glasses

and moved to the bedroom where we

undressed ourselves took our sides of the bed

and lay together like two trees

branches entangled reaching out to touch

because it is the nature of branches to reach



Four hours later I was still awake belly up

the shadows of leaves moving on my chest

like hands asking myself

what use is the body so late in the night?