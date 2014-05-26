After dinner we went to my apartment
and sat together with a bottle of wine
and the crossword It has one hundred seats
he said pressing the pencil to his lips his knee on my knee
I could barely form a thought that wasn’t his
but suddenly it struck me
Senate I said a bit smug
but brilliant for a moment before the next clue
When the puzzle was nearly solved and only one
or two bits hung us up we finished our glasses
and moved to the bedroom where we
undressed ourselves took our sides of the bed
and lay together like two trees
branches entangled reaching out to touch
because it is the nature of branches to reach
Four hours later I was still awake belly up
the shadows of leaves moving on my chest
like hands asking myself
what use is the body so late in the night?
Night Time
After dinner we went to my apartment