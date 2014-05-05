Still, that was enough to set off a fierce Republican backlash—the Wall Street Journal editorial page fulminated against the proposal, and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, chaired by California Republican Darrell Issa, demanded the SEC turn over staff emails regarding the proposal. This, in turn, led to a remarkable and largely overlooked nine-page memo from Issa’s committee last July. The document alleged that Schapiro had agreed to add the disclosure rule to the agenda, against the misgivings of her staff, only as a result of pressure from Barney Frank and liberal groups like Public Citizen. “The inexplicable attention to political spending by tax-exempt organizations suggests that pressure from the House Democratic Leadership and special interest groups successfully influenced staff consideration of the issue,” the memo states. It goes on to connect the proposed rule to revelations that the IRS had given close scrutiny to Tea Party groups seeking tax-exempt status, decrying both as part of a “government-wide effort to stifle political speech.”

Frank scoffed when I asked him recently about the Issa memo. (He scoffed even at my calling it the “Issa memo,” saying it was surely written by staff, not the chairman himself, since Issa is “semi-literate.”) “For Darrell Issa of all people to suggest something inappropriate with a member of Congress pressuring an administrative agency to do things is as bizarre as it gets,” Frank said, noting that he was pushing to greatly increase the SEC’s budget even in the period when Schapiro was resisting the disclosure proposal. A spokeswoman for Issa, Becca Watkins, said he stood by the memo: “Our memo was a result of documentation and internal emails that showed the concern from the SEC that came out of professional staff,” she said.

For all the Sturm und Drang, little progress had been made on the proposal by the time Schapiro stepped down at the end of 2012. And when it came time for White’s confirmation as her replacement, Republican fury had not abated. Pressed on whether she would stick with the idea, White was noncommittal. But in November, she quietly dropped it from the agenda, with an SEC spokesman suggesting the agency had too much else on its plate, notably the rulemaking for the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

The proposal’s supporters are still smarting from her decision. They scoff at the claim by some SEC officials that the issue should be left to the FEC and IRS, noting that the former is utterly dysfunctional and the latter is hamstrung by the investigations into its handling of Tea Party groups. “I was very disappointed,” says Frank. “I cannot think of a single reason why corporate executives ought to be able to spend shareholder money for political purposes and keep it secret.” Kent Greenfield, a Boston College law professor, calls corporate disclosure the “obvious response” to Citizens United. “Even if corporations are citizens, which is what Justice [Anthony] Kennedy said they were, the mother’s milk of corporate accountability when it comes to money as speech has to be information,” he said. “Most political spending [by corporations] is essentially self-dealing by executives, and if you have hundreds of millions of dollars of self-dealing by executives, it’s squarely in the SEC’s purview to do something about it.”

These days, White’s regulatory approach is drawing acclaim from an unlikely group: Republicans. Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, the senior Republican on the Banking Committee, praised her “flexibility” in an interview with Bloomberg. GOP SEC commissioner Daniel Gallagher, an ardent opponent of requiring disclosure of corporate political spending, says of White: “It’s bringing people into the process that she’s got a special knack for."

An SEC spokeswoman said the agency declined to comment on White’s decision on political spending disclosure. But in a lecture last October at Fordham University, White offered what sounded like an implicit explanation for her resistance to the political-spending disclosure proposal as she expounded on the need for the SEC to maintain its “independence.” “That independence—and the agency’s unique expertise—should be…respected by those who seek to effectuate social policy or political change through the SEC’s powers of mandatory disclosure,” she said.

This line deeply grates White’s critics, who say she is using “independence” as an excuse to absent the SEC from important matters of public policy. Yes, the SEC must maintain its integrity as a regulatory agency, they say, but it is in its own way an inherently political body, with a majority appointed by the party in the White House and with a purview that reaches across a large swath of American business and commerce. White’s conception of the SEC’s role, says Greenfield, is “a very limited and skewed way of looking at what’s at stake.”

White’s critics offer two related theories for her decision to drop the disclosure proposal. One is that the pressure from Issa and other Republicans had a real effect—after all, it’s quite possible that the GOP will control Congress next year and thus have a big say over her agency’s budget. White has sided with the Republicans on the commission on other issues, including pressing forward with loosening rules governing small stock offerings as called for in the deregulatory JOBS act passed in 2012, which critics say she has prioritized over Dodd-Frank (though she did side with the commission’s Democrats in strengthening the so-called Volcker rule on propriety trading, a key part of Dodd-Frank.)

The other theory is that the decision on the political disclosure rule reflects her close ties to the corporate law community. Following her decade as U.S. Attorney, White spent 10 years as chair of the litigation department at the elite firm of Debevoise & Plimpton, where she was pulling down $2.4 million per year before returning to the government. She named as her chief of staff a veteran of another big New York firm, Shearman & Sterling. (Her husband, a former head of the SEC’s division of corporation finance, is a senior partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.*)

And White is irritating liberal critics in areas other than transparency, too. Critics point to signs in her strategic plan for the agency that suggest White is inclined more toward her former colleagues in corporate law than to advocates for shareholder rights. The strategic plan includes proposals to rein in activist investors and to proxy advisory services, two nemeses of corporate management. “It turns out ‘independence’ means independent from liberals, and total dependence on the corporate law community,” says Columbia law professor Rob Jackson, one of the 10 signatories of the original petition. Jackson compares White unfavorably in this regard even to Chris Cox, SEC chair under George W. Bush, who despite other failings did push for some investor-friendly measures regarding executive compensation and proxy access. “Tell me one thing that [White's] board has done that’s investor friendly—I can’t think of one,” says Jackson. “It’s astonishing. And the reason it’s been missed is that she’s established this notion that she’s going to be the top cop on the beat. That disguises the fact that she’s the most investor-unfriendly chair in two decades.”

One contrast is particularly instructive. Four decades ago, the SEC reckoned with Watergate, when it emerged that the Nixon White House had essentially been shaking down companies for secret campaign contributions under threat of IRS audits or other unwelcome outcomes. Under the leadership of legendary SEC enforcement chief Stanley Sporkin, the agency undertook its in-depth “questionable payments” investigation, which uncovered corporate slush funds used not only for political contributions but illegal commercial endeavors abroad. The revelations led to the passage of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.

Today, the dark money is flowing strong again. Once again, corporations approached for money by groups like Crossroads GPS have to worry about what will happen if they say no—what if they don’t give but their competitor does, and word gets back to the elected officials who will hold sway in some future dispute between the two companies? Since the money is undisclosed, the company has no way of even knowing if the rival has given, putting all the more pressure on it to do so. It may not be long before some other case of tawdry commingling of political and business interests damages shareholders and embarrasses the country—not to mention the regulators who could have prevented it.

*Correction: This piece initially stated that Mary Jo White's husband had been a partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore for 25 years. He in fact still remains a partner there.