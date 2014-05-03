They form what is the most expensive collection of the artist’s work ever assembled under one roof – the Stealing Banksy? exhibition, which opened at the ME London hotel today. The show concludes on Sunday when all the pieces go under the hammer (total estimates stand at £5m).

Baxter does not own any of the works, and he insists he has never made a penny in profit from the sale of any piece taken from a building, nor has he ever approached anyone to remove one.

What he does get is “a small management fee that covers just a fraction of my staffing and insurance costs”; a strange kind of kudos for his company; and “a good way to entice people” to buy the Banksy canvases he sells, where he does get a cut.

Baxter also has ethical conditions that must be met. The owners must be intent on removing the piece regardless; they must have at least one non-financial motive (for example, fearing a grade II listing as a result of the graffiti); and he insists on some kind of charitable donation.

Has Baxter had any contact with the man himself? “I, I, I can't comment on any of my involvement with Banksy,” he says. It is the only time he hesitates.

The works are being taken from communities and will likely end up in an plutocrat's mansion. But he claims: “We're restoring these for ever. In 100 years’ time, or 1,000 years’ time, when these are the old masterpieces they may have become, they’ll still be around. We can’t stress enough—if you're going to do it, do it properly. You wouldn’t take the Mona Lisa and chop it in half.

“At the end of the day, we sleep easy at night knowing that what we’re doing is legal. It may not be the most ethically sound—but it is the lesser of two evils.”

This piece originally appeared on newstatesman.com.