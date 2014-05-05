The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday announced the first American case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS. The patient, currently in isolation and receiving oxygen, is an Indiana health care professional who recently flew to Chicago from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a stopover in London, on April 24. He then took a bus to his home in Indiana and became ill on April 27. He was hospitalized the next day.

It sounds scary. So far public health authorities know about some 400 cases, nearly all from the Middle East or travelers who have been there, and it's been fatal for about third of those. In Saudi Arabia, more than a hundred people have died from it in the past two years—more than 30 in the past month, according to media from the Persian Gulf. But while all new pathogens are cause for concern, this one is a long way from becoming an global health emergency.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

The virus may have come from bats—or camels. MERS is caused by a coronavirus, which is a common class of virus so-named for crown-like spikes on the pathogen’s surface. It is similar to the virus that caused SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). SARS killed hundreds of people, mostly in China, but travelled as far as Toronto, in 2002 and 2003. The MERS virus is thought to have originated in bats but is also widespread among camels. Several scientists have hypothesized that the virus may be spread in camel meat and milk.