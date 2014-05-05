If Lockett’s execution isn’t “cruel and unusual punishment”—a violation of the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment—I don’t know what is. Because high-quality American and foreign pharmacies refuse to furnish drugs for this form of retributive execution, there’s not much quality control, and no guarantee of the dosage and purity of the drugs used (Oklahoma, of course, refuses to release that information and the source of the drugs). Also cruel and unusual is the customary use of three drugs in sequence instead of just one.

The Times’s other article addresses the obvious question: do we really need to use three drugs given that large animals are peacefully euthanized with a single chemical (many of us have done this to our pets), and terminal patients in Switzerland go gently after a single drink of pentobarbital? Doctors in other places will often give an overdose of morphine to terminal patients, knowing it will kill them. Clearly, a single drug—a barbiturate—will suffice, and in fact has been used in several states:

Physicians have long known that large doses of single drugs — certain sedatives or anesthetics — can take a life painlessly, and with far less distress than the three-drug cocktail causes if the injection is botched. Since 2010, more death-penalty states — Oklahoma not among them — have moved to use single drugs for lethal injection. Even critics of the death penalty say most of those executions have gone more smoothly than ones involving multiple drugs. Barbiturates, including sodium thiopental and pentobarbital, infused into the bloodstream can quickly make a person go deeply unconscious, stop breathing and die. Dr. Mark J. Heath, an anesthesiologist at Columbia University and an expert on lethal injection, said that high doses of pentobarbital were routinely used to euthanize animals, from pet rabbits to beached whales. Barbiturates alone have been used in 71 executions, in Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Washington, said Jennifer Moreno, a lawyer with the Death Penalty Clinic at Berkeley Law School. Even though Dr. Heath opposes lethal injection, he said, “I have not seen a single complaint, not an unhappy warden or family or anybody, from the single-drug barbiturate approach.”

The three-drug cocktail is a mess. The first one is supposed to render you unconscious, the second paralyzes your breathing muscles, and the third stops your heart. But if the first one doesn’t work well, you’ll be conscious while the second and third do their things, which can be horribly painful if you’re conscious.

So why are we even using the three-drug protocol? Apparently from inertia alone. The cocktail was developed in 1977 by Dr. Jay Chapman, Oklahoma’s medical examiner, and has been continued simply out of habit. In fact, Chapman now maintains that he’d recommend a single injection of barbiturate instead.

The problem is not just that, though: it’s also that the drugs are given intravenously, with needles inserted by people who don’t seem to know what they are doing. The three-drug sequence can be eliminated in favor of a single more humane injection, and the drug doses can perhaps be fixed. But what can’t be fixed is the inexperience of people inserting the lines, and the absence of doctors supervising the process (it is rightly considered unethical for a physician to do more at an execution than pronounce the inmate dead). What also can’t be done is to resurrect an executed inmate who is innocent. A new report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that more than 4% of people on death row were convicted falsely. It goes without saying that once you’re dead, exculpation is useless. Are we willing to accept a figure of 1 in 25 prisoners being killed by mistake?