The most important moment of this week’s episode was rather quietly tucked in among some passionate (if revolting) kisses between the series’ most unlikely couple to date. Littlefinger, returning to the Eyrie with Sansa in tow, was greeted by a cloying, needy—and libidinous—Lysa Arryn. And while their engagement was long-known, their (clearly one-sided) romantic history was not. Once left alone, Lysa’s lips became loosened in more ways than one. Keen to remind her future husband of her devotion, Lysa offered Littlefinger a laundry list of all the indiscretions she’s committed for him, and revealed to all of us that she, at his bidding, is the little lady who started this great war.

“You gave me those drops and told me to pour them into Jon’s wine,” she blurted out, confessing that it was she who killed her husband, Robert Baratheon's original Hand of the King. “You told me to write to a letter to Cat, tell her that it was the Lannisters who…,” she added, confirming that she stoked the flames of discord between the Starks and the Lannisters. Which leads to the rather marvelous, and game-changing, revelation that Littlefinger has singlehandedly masterminded the events that led to Ned Stark’s death, the War of the Five Kings, and the near ruin of Westeros, not to mention Joffrey’s assassination and the kingdom’s inattention to the quite serious wildling/white walker problem. In short, he’s been behind nearly every major power shift throughout the entire series.

Warning: Here lie millions of spoilers.

But why? Last week, when confronted about Joffrey's murder, Littlefinger offered Sansa the rather unsatisfactory answer that he just likes to keep his enemies on their toes. That, for no apparent reason, he had arranged for Joffrey’s murder so that he might sow unexpected discord among the kingdom’s power players, thus weakening them all while he sailed off unsuspected. But that explanation barely held water with Sansa (who is, let’s be honest, not the quickest). So to now discover that he’s been carrying on an illicit affair with a woman he obviously doesn’t love so that he might manipulate her into murder and mayhem requires a bit more creativity about his motivations.