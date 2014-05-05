Becker left Chicago to teach at Columbia, where he developed his life-long friendship with the physically and intellectually over-sized George Stigler, and began training students of his own. His work during the Columbia years, which lasted from 1957 until Becker’s return to Chicago in 1969, is captured by two books: Human Capital, published in 1964, and The Economic Approach to Human Behavior, published in 1976 but containing many essays written in the 1960s.

Human Capital is a masterful treatment of one topic, explored using both theory and data, answering many questions and broaching others that are still left unsolved. Why should firms invest in workers’ general skills if those skills enable workers to bargain for better wages? Do credit constraints explain why more people don’t take advantage of the apparently large returns to schooling? My favorite moment in the book occurs when Becker explains a mathematical result—longer life spans call for more investment in human capital—by noting the expenses that are lavished on training long-lived elephants.

But The Economic Approach to Human Behavior more broadly illustrates how Becker broke down the barriers that once fettered economics. He writes on crime, marriage, time allocation, competition in democracy, irrationality, and the tradeoff between the quantity and quality of children. My wife (the youngest of six) disagrees vehemently with the last one, but it is true that the fertility revolution towards smaller households was historically associated with significant increases in education. The introduction is the best single statement of Becker’s approach to social science.

His essay on crime and punishment, published first in 1968, began the economics profession’s interest in the impact of deterrence and incapacitation on crime rates. The power of the approach stems from recognizing that there is nothing irrational about most criminals—indeed, most of us break the law on a daily basis, speeding or jaywalking. We should respect criminals enough to recognize that they won’t change their chosen occupation merely because they spend some time in jail. Ergo, there is nothing irrational about high levels of recidivism. The much higher murder rates in many Latin American countries can be explained easily by the low probability that a murder will lead to an arrest.

In the Chicago decades that followed, Becker returned to the family, political competition, social economics, and dozens of other topics. His papers were often debatable, but they were never without insight. Since the 2006 downturn, economists have returned to debating the policies of recession and poverty. These are valuable discussions, and Becker joined in them, but they are less exciting than the bolder business of striking new intellectual ground. One of the many reasons I hope for a full and widespread recovery is that I miss the Beckerian agenda of shedding light on all of human society.