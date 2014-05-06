Both Jack Bauer and “24” itself return to a changed world. This time, the threat to the president’s life is from an unmanned drone, which a renegade hacktivist has already taken for a trial run. In the years Jack's been off the grid, his former partner in (fighting) crime, Chloe O'Brien (Mary Lynn Rajskub) has devoted herself to fighting the government she once defended, as well as getting some fairly badass tattoos. Despite the fact that Chloe withstands torture to preserve the secrets of her coder cabal, she still comes off as a petulant child looking for a father figure to give her direction: It was Jack, and now it's Adrian Cross (Michael Wincott), a righteous angel of Wikileaks-type transparency who she may or may not have slept with. "I see you talking but all I hear is Adrian Cross," Jack chides her, and Chloe gawps back with an open mouth that proves him right.

The first bad guy we see is a former member of Chloe's group who's defected and is selling the means of commandeering a drone to a shadowy figure played by “Game of Thrones”'s Michelle Fairley. But this being “24,” we know the first bad guy is never the one we have to worry about, and sure enough, at the end of the second hour, the defector gets a switchblade in the temple from the Eastern European slattern who's been keeping him company—who, is turns out, is actually the daughter of Fairley's character.

Such reversals—and reverse-reversals—are par for “24”'s course, although in this abbreviated 12-episode season, they come faster than usual. (The season will still take place over the course of a day, and each episode will cover an hour in more-or-less real time, but not every hour will be consecutive; at last, Jack has time for a power nap.) But they're also standard for a lot of shows these days, in substantial part because of the way “24” reworked the television landscape. The show came into its own at the end of its first season, when Jack's wife, Teri, was being held at gunpoint by his traitorous CTU colleague. I remember wondering how they were going to get Teri out of this jam: Clearly, they couldn't kill the protagonist's wife, who along with his daughter, Kim, gave the show the opportunity to cut away to somewhere other than CTU's airtight confines. But when Jack finally found Teri, she was dead, and it was evident that the rules of a typical TV series no longer applied. If that season-ending gambit sounds familiar, it might because it's exactly the same way that “Game of Thrones” signaled that no one in its fictional universe was safe.

Surnow and Howard Gordon, who created “24,” realized they had to play by the rules of an old-fashioned Hollywood serial if they wanted to keep the audience showing up every week—a requirement that was baked right into the show's title. It wasn't the first show to abide by what I think of as the "aggressive continuity" model; from 1995–1996, Murder One devoted a full season to the progression of a single murder trial, including an entire episode devoted to voir dire. (That episode, which included an appearance by a young Brittany Murphy, was never broadcast, and when Murder One returned for its second and final year, the format had been revamped to allow several cases in a season.) But in those pre-streaming days, networks were still extremely wary of shows where missing a single episode might cause a viewer to feel lost and stop watching.

Thirteen years later, that particular type of devotion is the basis of the binge-watching industry; skipping an episode of “Mad Men” would be like ripping a handful of pages out of an unread novel. It's no exaggeration to say that, televisually speaking, we're living in the world “24” helped make. But as a result of everyone else catching up, “24” suddenly finds itself behind the curve. The secret of its twist-heavy progression was that no state of affairs lasted for longer than a few hours, so if you missed one, all you had to do was wait a few weeks until the plot reset to zero. Jack usually spent half the season chasing a mercurial threat, only to find out in the home stretch what his true objective should have been all along. And even if you weren't following the plot, the format was familiar: the beeping clocks at every commercial break, the shift from one to several simultaneous frames of action as an episode neared its climax. Even the smallest deviation, as when the episode-ending bleeps were silenced in honor of an onscreen death, felt like a disturbance in the Force.