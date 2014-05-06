Events are still unfolding, but everything that's happened so far today points to the likelihood that House Democrats will protest the Select Committee on Benghazi, leaving Republicans to re-re-re-re-re-re-investigate the 2012 attacks, and their aftermath, in partisan fashion.

When initially contemplated, the idea was met with swift derision by some members of the commentariat. Ron Fournier, a tribune for bipartisan comity, thinks a boycott would be an error.

@JoeTrippi @foxnewspolitics politically unwise. Boycott looks defensive, evasive to (most) Americans whose minds not made up — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 4, 2014

And the broader vibe is that a boycott wouldn't be a sporting move. But that argument is incorrect. A boycott would be excellent politics, and Democrats have none other than Mitch McConnell to thank for the insight.

The White House will have to decide how cooperative it wants to be with the Select Committee, and perhaps if they're too stubborn, they will appear defensive and evasive, and the public will conclude that they have something to hide. But the Democrats in Congress aren't on trial here. And what they're doing by prefiguring a boycott with olive branches to bipartisanship comes right out of the McConnell playbook.