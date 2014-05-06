Leon Cooperman, September 2011: “What happened is, a 48-year old with no prior business experience, made his way into power, which you know is not all that different from how Hitler made it into power.” March 2012: “[Obama] was wonderful for the minority and black population, but in my opinion he’s been the worst president in history…Rather than trying to create a sense of equal opportunity, he’s shitting on people who are successful. ... He creates this impression that wealthy people don’t pay taxes. Who the fuck doesn’t pay taxes?” 2013 haul: $825 million, 7th place.

Daniel Loeb, July 2011: “President Obama has yet to speak to Americans as adults, insisting instead on his preferred technique—stirring up class warfare…It's increasingly difficult to avoid that conclusion that while Washington burns, President Obama is fiddling away by insisting that the only solution to the nation's problems…lies in redistribution of wealth.” August 2010: The Obama administration “has taken actions over the past months…that seem designed to fracture the populace by pulling capital and power from the hands of some and putting it in the hands of others…the Administration is operating from a playbook quite different from the one we are used to as American business people; a thought that chills all participants in these free markets.” 2013 haul: $700 million, 9th place.

The list of top 2013 performers also includes several managers who, while being more careful about broadcasting their disgruntlement in quotable form, made their opposition to Obama plain by donating and raising lots of money for Mitt Romney in 2012, in several cases after having backed Obama in 2008. This group includes two of the list's four billion-plus earners in 2013, Steven Cohen ($2.4 billion in 2013) and John Paulson ($2.3 billion), as well as Paul Tudor Jones II ($600 million) and John Griffin ($470 million.)

The falling out between Obama and so many in the hedge fund elite who took a shine to him in 2008 has been well documented for several years now. But it needs to be borne in mind when looking at the new ranking. The sums taken home by these men are all the more impressive when one considers that they’ve been garnered in spite of a conspiracy led by the president of the United States to suppress the upper echelons of the financial industry and, let’s face it, free-market initiative in general. Just imagine what heights these managers could have attained if not weighted down by Obama’s leveling crusade. Really, $21.15 billion is a pittance.